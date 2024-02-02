Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if a good ol' rom-com is not your rodeo, February has a lineup of horror films that are sure to get your heart pumping. We all know and love the classic tale of Frankenstein, but romance with the undead is just one disturbing part of the upcoming month of terror. There will be more conversations between the living and beyond, supernatural interactions with cavemen, aliens, and more.

So before you try to skip any of these, just remember that the 2024 leap year affords you an entire extra day to catch up. So, with further ado, here are the six best new horror movies coming out in February 2024.

Baghead - February 8

Director: Alberto Corredor

Cast: Freya Allan, Jeremy Irvine, Saffron Burrows, Julika Jenkins, Svenja Young

For fans of the recent mediumship movie Talk To Me, Baghead features a similar communication portal with the dead. However, Baghead has been an idea in the works since 2017, with its short film release directed by Alberto Corredor. Apparently, the idea was juicy enough, as producers from IT and Barbarian jumped on board to develop its feature-length film. The portal in question lies in the basement of a dingy pub through a terrifying witch who appears with a bag over her head. When communication is opened with the desired subject, their face appears atop the witch's body, and a timer is set to limit the contact for fear of connecting for longer than a short visit. As you might expect, the ability to reconnect with a lost loved one can cause you to do crazy things, and for Kevin (Jeremy Irvine), it proves to be too much as he gets more than he bargained for. It’s the perfect creepy combination of supernatural possession and suspenseful jumpscares to scratch that itch for spine-tingling fear.

Lisa Frankenstein - February 9

Director: Zelda Williams

Cast: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Jenna Davis

It seems like we just can’t get enough of the 80s nostalgia horror flicks, and Lisa Frankenstein fits that category perfectly. It’s a timeless classic, but fans of the original Frankenstein novel by Mary Shelly know the monster that Dr. Frankenstein created was a misunderstood undead monster in search of love. For Lisa, played by Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), bringing a corpse to life to be her lover was a fantasy she pined over for quite some time. To her surprise, the wish came true, sort of. It’s not all love and romance when her rotting match, portrayed by Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), needs to procure certain parts from the living to become whole. Blind by lust, Lisa aids in luring her peers to their demise in order to complete her beastly partner. Full of morbid comedy and a little horror, Lisa Frankenstein will make the perfect Valentine's Day scary movie night, but don’t get any ideas if you’re lonely; you’re probably not qualified to reanimate the dead.

Out Of Darkness - February 9

Director: Andrew Cumming

Cast: Chuku Modu, Kit Young, Safia Oakley-Green, Iola Evans, Luna Mwezi

In a unique twist to supernatural horror movies, Out Of Darkness is set in the Paleolithic era, or 43,000 B.C.E, where a group of survivors find themselves in a strange land, hunted by something unknown. If you watched Prey, the 2022 movie of a native woman being tracked by an alien predator, you understand just how skillful these primitive survivalists are in situations that have long since been forgotten by modern society. What’s interesting is that director Andrew Cumming led the cast through scenes spoken in an entirely made-up, but authentically stylized language for the time period. It’s a grand effort for a horror movie and has been floating around film festivals for quite some time. With the built-up anticipation from its nominations and a win for the performance by actress Safia Oakley-Green at the British Independent Film Awards, it’s a surefire hit for the February premiere.

Monolith - February 16

Director: Matt Vesely

Cast: Lily Sullivan, Ling Cooper Tang, Ansuya Nathan, Erik Thomson

When a podcaster turns to conspiracies to juice up her career, she encounters something most theorists only dream of; truth. Or at least listeners of her show start to confirm more than she anticipated. Alone in the middle of nowhere at her incredible home, the visions from her conspiracies begin to appear, haunting her to the core. Monolith is filmed as almost an entirely solo performance played by Lily Sulivan (Evil Dead Rise), with various callers, but it makes for a terrifying scenario that you won’t be able to stop watching.

Stopmotion – February 23

Director: Robert Morgan

Cast: Aisling Franciosi

A vague but intriguing plot, Aisling Franciosi (The Last Voyage of the Demeter) becomes obsessed with creating a stop-motion animation with what most would call a very creepy style. Haunted by what appears to be sleep paralysis, her creations come to life, but it is unclear whether these creatures are still in her imagination or reality. However, when her storyline turns into a horror, the visions become increasingly terrifying. Utilizing real stop-motion animation, Stopmotion is a horror film that has some of the most unsettling imagery that will surely appear in your nightmares. Since its premiere in Austin at Fantastic Fest 2023, director Robert Morgan has had horror fans fascinated with how his short film inspired the upcoming movie.

History of Evil - February 23

Director: Bo Mirhosseni

Cast: Paul Wesley, Jackie Cruz, Murphee Bloom, Rhonda Johnsson Dents

We know you’re obsessed with horror movies if you’re already subscribed to Shudder’s horror streaming service, but have you heard of the upcoming release of History of Evil? The upcoming horror has an impressive cast; despite losing Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), her replacement, Jackie Cruz (Orange Is The New Black), flawlessly takes on the role of the prisoner escapee. On the run, she hides in a desolate home with her husband, Ron (Paul Wesley) and daughter (Murphee Bloom), only to discover that the house has a history more haunting than the penitentiary she escaped from.