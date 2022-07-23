Multiple filmmakers have told Cinderella, Snow White, and The Little Mermaid stories. The classic-animated versions or the live-action portrayals from around the world, such as the French movie La Belle et la Bête (Beauty and the Beast), have kept the main story somewhat intact. Sometimes the classic tale might only have a few new elements incorporated to spice up the narrative.

For instance, instead of a prince rescuing a princess from a tower, it's a thief, or instead of a young woman living in a faraway land, it's a suburban high school teenager. To read a frightening version of that same tale or a tale that changes the ending, viewers should turn to The Grimm's Fairy Tales. Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, known as The Brothers Grimm, are the masterminds behind the beloved tales that reveal a darker side.

Blinded by Thorns in 'Rapunzel'

Besides Tangled (2010), having the most romantic scenes in Disney Movies, the movie retold (with slight changes) the story of Rapunzel. Tangled followed the famous Rapunzel story where Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) was imprisoned in a tower by Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy). Spending her days locked in the tower, Rapunzel's hair grew to at least 70 feet. She longed to see the world and hoped someone would rescue her from the tower.

In the classic tale, Rapunzel's hero is a prince, while in Tangled, the hero is a thief by the name of Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi). Where Tangled and the Brothers Grimm tale of Rapunzel differ was what happened to the princess' hero. In the Brothers Grimm tale, the prince climbed up the tower hoping to see Rapunzel but was surprised that she wasn't there and instead was greeted by the sorceress. He escaped the tower and landed in a bush of thorns. After several years passed, Rapunzel gave birth to twins and finally reunited with the prince after he heard her singing in the forest. Tangled is available on Disney+.

The Huntsman Is The Hero in 'Little Red Cap'

Unlike the princess movies, some Little Red Riding Hood movies stray from the original story and even the Brothers Grimm version. There are several Little Red Riding adaptations, such as Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) and the hip mystery drama like 2011 Red Riding Hood.

Author Charles Perrault was the writer behind Little Red Riding Hood, who ended his story with the wolf eating the girl and the grandmother. In the Brothers Grimm story Little Red Cap, after the wolf eats the little girl, a huntsman successfully rescues both the girl and the grandmother by cutting the wolf's stomach. The Brothers Grimm were credited as writers of the 1988 adaptation of Red Riding Hood. The '88 movie and 2011 movie are available on Tubi.

Taking Drastic Measures To Make Sure The Shoe Fits in 'Cinderella'

One night, a young woman changed into a princess with a blue ballroom gown. During this night at the palace, she danced with a prince, but before she had a chance to speak with the prince, it was midnight. She escaped from the palace, leaving a glass slipper behind. In many of the Cinderella versions, including the 2015 Cinderella that refreshed the original story, the prince would soon search for the shoe's owner.

Each woman who claimed it was their shoe would try it on. In the Brothers Grimm version of Cinderella, both step-sisters contended that it was their shoe. However, their feet didn't fit into the shoe, so they decided to cut their feet. Once they placed their foot in the shoe, the prince saw blood and knew that the step-sisters weren't the original owners. Cinderella, on the other hand, put her foot in the shoe without having any blood oozing out into the shoe. The story ended with the birds pecking the step-sisters' eyes out. Cinderella (2015) is available on Starz.

True Love's Kiss Is Not The Answer in 'The Frog Prince'

The classic story of The Princess and the Frog was retold (with slight changes) in Disney's 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. In the movie, Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose) is a waitress from New Orleans who has a talent for baking, specifically beignets. Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) enjoyed being part of the musical ensemble but didn't make any money. After meeting with Dr. Facilier (Keith David), he cursed Prince Naveen and turned him into a frog.

For most readers and viewers, they might say that true love's kiss would reverse the prince's curse. Prince Naveen believed that idea as well, but it backfired for him, turning Tiana into a frog as well. In the Brothers Grimm story, The Frog Prince, the princess is angered by the frog prince, and in a fit of rage, she throws him against the wall. Before the frog hit the wall, the frog turned back into a prince. The underrated animated classic The Princess and the Frog is available on Disney+.

A Duck in 'Hansel and Gretel'

The 2013 film Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters focused on the lives of Hansel (Jeremy Renner) and Gretel (Gemma Arterton) when they were much older. They successfully conquered the witch and have grown up to become bounty hunters. Most films present a darker version of Hansel and Gretel, sometimes only borrowing their names to tell a different story. The original story centered on two young children who found a cottage in a forest.

The Brothers Grimm tale adds to the ending of Hansel and Gretel. The children pushed the old witch into the oven and escaped. The Brothers Grimm tale continued their story with Hansel and Gretel coming across a pond in the forest that they needed to get across. Since there was no path across, they asked for a white duck for help. The duck safely transported them one by one, and the children ran towards their home. Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Evil Queen Had More Than A Poison Apple In 'Little Snow White'

In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), the evil queen (Lucille La Verne) was obsessed with beauty, and she didn't dare want anyone to be prettier than she. So when her mirror kept replying that the only "fairest of them all" was Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), the evil queen intended to destroy Snow White. Her only attempt in the traditional storybook was poisoning Snow White with an apple.

In the Brothers Grimm story, Little Snow White, the evil queen had more tricks to eliminate Snow White. Before the poison apple, the evil queen pulled on the laces of Snow White's outfit to try and suffocate her. When that didn't work, the evil queen created a poisoned comb and offered to brush Snow White's hair. Her plan worked, but the dwarfs saw Snow White lying on the floor unconscious and pulled out the comb, helping Snow White regain consciousness. The evil queen offered Snow White a poison apple, but only the red half of the apple, while the evil queen ate the white half. The animated 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is available on Disney+.

