While good triumphing over evil is the typical outcome in most Star Wars stories, it can still be fun to root for the fictional bad guys from time to time. And when it comes to antagonists in the Star Wars universe, topping the terrifying presence that is Darth Vader is a tall order. Although the fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of the Sith Lord he became is the root of much of the conflict we see throughout the franchise, it isn't the only example of scum and villainy in the galaxy.

They may not have Vader's iconic voice or even the ability to yield a lightsaber, but the other villains in the series certainly have the ability to remind us that the galaxy is not always a friendly place. From fallen Sith lords to bounty hunters, the universe is vast and unending, and so it seems are the list of foes that our favorite heroes have come face-to-face with.

Darth Maul

First introduced in Episode One: The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul's appearance was unlike anything previously seen in Star Wars. With his red and black facial markings and cranial horns, Maul was the first example of the alien species known as Zabrak. As he only had one speaking line in the film, Maul's physical appearance and skilled lightsaber abilities (remember seeing that double blade for the first time?) helped heighten his intimidation towards his enemies.

Maul's character grew exponentially when The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni decided to bring the character back from the dead in the series' fourth season. Maul's motivation throughout the series was revenge on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi Master who severed his body and seemingly killed him all those years ago. Maul's strength lies in his ability to use Kenobi's weaknesses to his advantage, seen first on Naboo with the death of Qui-Gon Jinn and later in Mandalore when he killed Duchess Satine in front of the Jedi. With Maul later attempting to warn Kenobi of the plot against the Jedi, his arc ends with him more in the territory of an anti-hero than a true villain.

Cad Bane

After the death of his rival, Jango Fett, Cad Bane swiftly took over as the most skilled and feared bounty hunter during the Clone Wars era. On physical appearance alone, with dark blue skin, glowing red eyes, and a Voldemort-esque nose, Bane was indeed the stuff of nightmares.

Although the nature of bounty hunting requires a degree of brutality, Bane seemed to take it over the top. Throughout his appearances in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, he made it clear that what he was conducting was simply a matter of business, but he was always looking after himself first. Bane was unconcerned by the motivations of those he chose to work for, as long as he got paid. He was heavily motivated by defeating anyone who stood in his way, and held grudges for decades until they were resolved, usually with Bane killing his enemy. He was finally defeated by his long-time rival, Boba Fett, in a showdown on the streets of Mos Espa in the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Dryden Vos

As the public face of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn, Dryden Vos struck an intimidating figure thanks to his scarred visage. First introduced in Solo, Vos (portrayed by Paul Bettany) immediately comes across as cruel, heartless, and impatient. His use of intimidation and fear to get what he wants from allies and enemies alike is one of the most ruthless we see in the franchise.

Vos also had the uncanny ability to read his enemies' motivations and play it against them, showcased brilliantly in the final act of Solo. When Han presented him with the promised Coaxium fuel, Vos was already aware that Solo's former partner, Tobias Beckett, had double-crossed him. Vos played along, allowing Han to get comfortable before dropping his intel. He was also quick to use his Lieutenant, Qi'ra, against Han, knowing the two shared a past relationship. His defeat came only when Qi'ra crossed him and stabbed him, using his death as an opportunity for power herself.

Moff Gideon

Audiences were introduced to Moff Gideon (portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito) in the penultimate episode of the first season of The Mandalorian. An ally of the Empire and working to restore their former power, Gideon's motivation was finding the Force-sensitive Grogu and returning him to the Empire.

Gideon will stop at nothing to achieve his goal. He deployed an army of robotic super-soldiers, known as Dark Troopers, to overpower Din and his allies and obtain the child. When faced with the opportunity himself, Gideon was also incredibly skilled in hand-to-hand combat, making him a formidable opponent for Din as they battle for the Darksaber. While Gideon was defeated in the last season of The Mandalorian and is presumably in custody, with Esposito slated to return for season three, it will be interesting to see the direction in which the Moff's story continues.

Captain Phasma

The individual backstory of the massive army of Stormtroopers has been primarily shrouded in anonymity since A New Hope. With the introduction of Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens, fans had the opportunity to see a different type of trooper than the white armor-clad types they were accustomed to. Phasma, who dons chrome-colored armor, leading the command of all First Order stormtroopers.

Through Phasma, we could have a more intimate look at the power structure of how Stormtroopers operate. Her stoic demeanor and brute strength kept troopers under her command in line and her commitment to accuracy. Phasma's anger towards Finn, formerly known as FN-2187 under her control, stemmed from her belief that his defection from the First Order was a reflection of her leadership. She is almost blinded with rage and the desire to prove herself to the point that it leads to her downfall. Intent on capturing and punishing the escaping Rebels, she is overpowered by Finn before falling to her death aboard the Supremacy in The Last Jedi.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

The character of Thrawn has been a part of the Star Wars tapestry since the 1991 book Heir To The Empire, although he did not make his first appearance in media until the third season of Rebels. Thanks to the extensive series of novels penned by author Timothy Zahn, the background of Thrawn is incredibly fleshed out to the point of being one of the most beloved villains of the entire franchise.

Thrawn is one of the more terrifying villains due to his methods of strategy and precisionover brute strength and Force abilities. Although there is a theory that he is Force-sensitive, he has shown very few physical abilities. Instead, Thrawn has an uncanny ability to predict his opponents' next move, making him difficult to defeat. Unlike his contemporaries, Thrawn's power lies in his brains over his brawn. While his story was left open-ended in the series finale of Rebels, Thrawnis expected to be seen again in the upcoming Ahsokaseries. While we wait to discover the fate of the famous Chiss leader, there are plenty of theories to ponder over the direction his story could go.

