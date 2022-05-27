Watching Ozark and its characters' progress over the seasons has been one of the best things audiences have seen in recent television. Every character has a distinct arc (despite the many twists and turns), and the fate of these characters gets progressively clear in every decision they make.

A Farewell to Ozark (now streaming on Netflix along with all four seasons of the series) gives an insight into the talents who work tirelessly behind the scenes and the dynamics of the show. The cast and crew members share their incredible experiences working with each other and their efforts to make great television.

The Crew Loved Working Together

It’s no wonder that all the cast members and the crew loved working and collaborating on the set of Ozark. Sofia Hublitz, who played Charlotte Byrde, mentioned the cast's close-knit relationships and love for each other - it doesn’t matter if you’re a showrunner, grip, or in the art department - everyone is valued and gets along well with each other.

Felix Solis, who played the head of the drug cartel Omar Navarro, also mentioned that in his 22 years of acting, he had never worked with a better crew than on Ozark. Laura Linney further added that the show had been the most collaborative environment she had ever been in. What a cast!

Jason Bateman as a Director

Jason Bateman has proven himself as not just a talented actor but also an incredible director. Bateman was initially attracted to the series as a director and not an actor. But after being offered a starring role by the showrunners, he counter-offered them with “I’d be willing to act in it if I direct it.”, and so he did. Although Ozark is not his first directing gig, his mastery as a director in this show and the success it has achieved speaks for itself.

As for his approach to directing, one of the writers of Ozark mentioned feeling lucky as a writer of the show because Bateman trusted his (and the team of writers') writing, and in return, they trusted his directing. The writer also mentioned that Bateman had spent so much time filming on-set that "He has absorbed. He has soaked up everything. And he has a great passion for it, and he obviously brings that to the directing of Ozark too in terms of the visual style.” Patrick Markey, one of the show’s producers mentioned the influence that Bateman brought to Ozark: “He set the look of it. He set the feel of it and then continued to keep that going throughout the seasons.”

Janet McTeer Is Indeed, British

Yes, you heard that right. The actor, Janet McTeer, who portrayed the role of Helen Pierce, is, in fact, British. Unless you recognized her as an actress, you wouldn’t have known that she put on an American accent for her character on Ozark (which is flawless!)

Season three's finale left us hanging for one reason: Helen Pierce was killed right in front of the Byrdes. In A Farewell to Ozark, McTeer reveals the countless times they had to rehearse for that particular scene. Despite rehearsing it many times, they only did it in one take, or in filming terminology: a miracle.

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Julia Garner has earned herself a name from her role as Ruth Langmore, and as she said, Ozark has changed her life not only professionally but personally. She reveals that she has made some of her best friends during her years of filming Ozark. Garner also shared her struggle of being comfortable with Ruth Langmore during the production of the first season. She is far from who Ruth is - “I’m not aggressive, I don’t have Ruth's confidence.” But over time, she got comfortable with the role that it almost became a second entity to her.

Showrunner Chris Mundy said the hardest decision that he and the Ozark team had to make was deciding to kill Ruth at the end of the series. The Byrdes, in his opinion, had been an invasive species that came to the Ozarks and changed the place and wiped out all the Langmores. And so they chose to kill Ruth’s character because “it would’ve been untrue if Ruth didn’t go.”

Darlene and Wyatt’s Relationship

No one expected Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore to end up together - not even the real actors (Lisa Emery and Charlie Tahan) believed the idea when they heard about it from the showrunners. Their relationship was considered controversial and highly uncommon to see on-screen; an elder woman dating a much younger guy doesn’t equate to normalcy. Upon hearing it, Emery thought that “it was very daring, a daring thing from them to do.” Even when Mundy first called Charlie Tahan and proposed this idea to him, “he (Charlie) laughed for a solid two minutes.”

And what had started as a “joke” in the writers’ room quickly became a reality: that Darlene and Wyatt would die together. Emery was crushed when she heard that Darlene would get killed off the show. She did, however, understand the decision behind it - that Darlene had to “get her comeuppance.”

Laura Linney’s Natural Talent as a Director

Laura Linney initially wasn’t interested in being involved on Ozark until Jason Bateman was in the picture. She was intrigued by what Bateman would bring to the table and eventually agreed to become one of the main stars in the series. She admitted that Jason and their producer Patrick Markey had been pushing her to direct since the first season. She eventually made her directorial debut until the 11th episode of the final season of Ozark.

Bateman on Laura Linney as a director: “Her taste is undeniable. And an hour into the first day, everybody saw that, and it’s just been, you know, like she’s been doing it for as long as she’s been acting.” Chris Mundy also praised Linney's impeccable preparation as both an actor and a director. Let's hope we get to see more of Laura Linney as a director in the near future!

