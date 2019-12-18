‘6 Underground’: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why Michael Bay is Such an Unusual Director
–
With Michael Bay’s 6 Underground now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Ryan Reynolds, Corey Hawkins, and Mélanie Laurent to talk about making the massive action movie. During the extremely fun interview that was done in Brazil, the three stars revealed what it’s really like working with Michael Bay, what surprised them about his process, why filming the opening car chase was an experience they’ll never forget, and why they don’t think Florence, Italy will invite them back.
If you haven’t seen the trailers, 6 Underground was written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool), and follows a gang of operatives who fake their deaths so they can use their anonymity to take out bad guys around the world. The film stars Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco.
Check out what Reynolds, Hawkins and Laurent had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.
Ryan Reynolds, Corey Hawkins, Mélanie Laurent:
- Have they noticed how everyone in Brazil hugs?
- How much did the opening car chase cost to film?
- What was it like filming the car chase?
- What was it like working with Michael Bay?
Here’s the official synopsis for 6 Underground:
What’s the best part of being dead?
It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record.
The best part about being dead…is the freedom.
The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you “no.”
–
6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.
