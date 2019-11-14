New Trailer for Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ Ruins the Peace and Quiet of Italy

If you ever wanted to see Ryan Reynolds ride shotgun while a pack of extreme youths savage the peace, tranquility, and historically significant art of Italy in ways that only Michael Bay could have dreamed up, then 6 Underground is the Netflix flick for you. A new trailer is here to show off the drift-racing camera work, destruction of classical icons, and one-liners courtesy of a level-headed Reynolds. Enjoy!
Deadpool franchise screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese reteam with Reynolds for this original take. Also starring Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco, 6 Underground explodes onto Netflix on December 13th; add it to your watchlist now.
Watch the new trailer for 6 Underground below:
History. Beauty. Tranquility. Embark on an adventure to the world’s most exquisite destination… Italy!
Travel insurance recommended.
Dec 13, 2019.
Here’s the official synopsis for 6 Underground:
What’s the best part of being dead?
It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you “no.”
6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.