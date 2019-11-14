New Trailer for Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ Ruins the Peace and Quiet of Italy

0

If you ever wanted to see Ryan Reynolds ride shotgun while a pack of extreme youths savage the peace, tranquility, and historically significant art of Italy in ways that only Michael Bay could have dreamed up, then 6 Underground is the Netflix flick for you. A new trailer is here to show off the drift-racing camera work, destruction of classical icons, and one-liners courtesy of a level-headed Reynolds. Enjoy!

Deadpool franchise screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese reteam with Reynolds for this original take. Also starring Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco, 6 Underground explodes onto Netflix on December 13th; add it to your watchlist now.

Watch the new trailer for 6 Underground below:

History. Beauty. Tranquility. Embark on an adventure to the world’s most exquisite destination… Italy! Travel insurance recommended. Dec 13, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for 6 Underground: