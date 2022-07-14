The rise of BookTok and forms of entertainment based on the works of published novels and book series has brought a golden age of content—and fans are absolutely thriving. With the success of shows like Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and Amazon Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty (both adapted from recent book series), production companies have found that adapting well-loved novels and series can be quite profitable.

While this is not a new concept (Harry Potter was a box-office blockbuster), Hollywood is almost experiencing a “page-to-screen” renaissance with so many series and movie adaptations being released within the past and coming few years. As time goes on, the list only gets longer.

'The School for Good and Evil' (2022)

The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy hexalogy including several fairytale characters by Somani Chainani. The first 3 books in the series focus on two girls, Agatha and Sophie, as they attend the School for Good and Evil, where children are trained to become heroes or villains. The second 3 books follow Agatha and her true love King Tedros as they become King and Queen of Camelot, and Sophie redefines evil.

Netflix announced in 2020 that a film adaptation, led by director Paul Feig, would be made. Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie were cast as the two main characters, Sophie and Agatha (respectively). The film is set to stream on Netflix in September 2022.

'Red, White, and Royal Blue' (2023/TBD)

The well-loved and deserving queer rom-com Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston is headed to the big screen! Red, White, and Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, First Son of the United States, and his rivalry-turned-romance with Prince Henry, Prince of Wales. The two experience a variety of political shenanigans and turning points as they grow closer in their relationship and try to avoid tanking Alex’s mother’s re-election campaign.

Amazon Prime acquired rights for a film adaptation for Red, White, and Royal Blue in 2019 and announced Matthew Lopez (best known for Broadway’s The Inheritance) as the writer and director. In June 2022, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine were announced as the enemies-to-lovers duo, Alex and Henry (respectively).

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (TBD)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians by Rick Riordan is one of the best YA/Teen series for any fan of Greek Mythology (or, quite frankly, a lovely story about kids trying to figure out who they are). The Percy Jackson series follows the demigod (son of the god Poseidon) Percy Jackson as he attends Camp Half-Blood and meets lifelong friends (including a Satyr and a daughter of the god Athena) as he tries to prevent a war among the Greek gods.

In May 2020, Disney+ announced that development would begin on a TV series based on the books that were pitched by Riordan, giving him a say in the creative aspects of the production. In the late spring of 2022, Walter Scobell was announced as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The series is expected to be released in 2023.

'They Both Die At the End' (TBD)

They Both Die at the End is a gripping and tragic novel by Adam Silvera about two boys who find out that they are going to die that day. In the world of the novel, Death-Cast is an app where people can sign up to be contacted within 24 hours before they die—and the algorithm is never incorrect. The two boys, Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio, meet each other through a “Last Friend” app and soon become a little more than friends. The book is extremely popular on social media platforms like TikTok and has gained quite a following.

In May 2021, it was announced that Silvera would adapt his novel to become a series for HBO Max with Drew Comins as a lead producer. The series is still in development and there is no official or expected release, but fans could assume it will arrive on the streaming service within 1-2 years.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (2023)

The prequel to the famous Hunger Games series (and film series), The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins follows a young Coriolanus Snow, who was the tyrannical president of Panem in the Hunger Games series. At the age of 18, Snow is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Bird, a poor girl from District 12 during the 10th annual Hunger Games. The book shows the beginnings and origin of the cruel man from the original series.

In April 2020, Lionsgate and Collins announced that the film was in development. In the Summer of 2022, it was announced that Tom Blyth would play the young President Snow, Rachel Zegler would play Lucy Gray Baird, Josh Andrés Rivera would play Sejanus Plinth, Hunter Schafer would play Tigris, and Jason Schwartzman would portray Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman. The film adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to be released on November 17, 2023.

'Daisy Jones & The Six' (2022/2023)

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid follows a young girl named Daisy Jones as she is paired up with The Six, a rock band in the 1970s. As they rise to fame in Los Angeles and become one of the world’s most legendary rock bands, the book tackles the reason for their split at the height of their huge success. The glory, rocky, and raw feelings are all explored in this novel.

In July 2019, Amazon Prime Video announced that the book would be adapted into a miniseries. In November of the same year, Riley Keough and Camila Morrone were announced as part of the cast. In the years following, more cast members were announced. Daisy Jones & The Six is expected to be released in 2022, but could be pushed to early 2023.

