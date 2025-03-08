All-star casts have always been appealing for obvious reasons, but they were arguably even more necessary for film, as a medium, back around the middle of the 20th century. Television was the comparatively newer kid on the block, and movies had to get bigger – and sometimes feature massive amounts of A-list stars – to compete with the relative comfort and convenience of just staying home to watch something on the small screen.

The following movies were all big-screen experiences, often – though not exclusively – because of how many big-name movie stars appeared in them. The following films aren’t the best of the 1960s by any means, but they do debatably have the most impressive casts of that decade, excelling when it comes to both the quality of the actors and the sheer quantity of them appearing within the one film.

10 'Judgment at Nuremberg' (1961)

Starring: Spencer Tracy, Maximilian Schell, Marlene Dietrich

Image via United Artists

The Nuremberg trials were, to put it mildly, a big deal, taking place after World War II had ended and involving various war criminals being put on trial on an international scale. A big event called for a big movie with a big cast to capture it all, and that’s just what Judgment at Nuremberg did, with the film also ranking up there among the best courtroom dramas of all time.

It’s a massive movie when it comes to runtime, given Judgment at Nuremberg is about three hours long, and the ensemble cast here is similarly impressive. It includes the likes of Spencer Tracy, Richard Widmark, Maximilian Schell (at his best), Burt Lancaster, Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland (as a surprise scene-stealer), Montgomery Clift, and even a young William Shatner, a few years before he became most famous for Star Trek.