Who doesn’t love a good crime thriller? Watching a show that will make you feel like a detective as you join the characters to uncover evidence, search for facts, and try to ensure that justice is served. It's a more interesting experience when these shows highlight serious issues such as a broken justice system, causing its viewers to reflect. That is why shows such as The Wire (2002 - 2008), The Night Of (2016), and When They See Us (2019) were met with critical and public acclaim. Now, another crime drama called 61st Street hopes to do the same.

61st Street introduces us to Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete who becomes a victim of a corrupt criminal justice system. A drug bust goes wrong causing the death of a police officer and Johnson is arrested on the suspicions of being a gang member associated with the death. Johnson faces angry police officers and prosecutors who want to seek revenge for the death of the officer and he has nowhere to turn but to his lawyer, Franklin Roberts (Courtney B. Vance). The show highlights issues such as systematic abuse, clean and dirty cops, racial profiling, institutional racism and more.

When Is the Premiere of 61st Street?

In January 2020, it was announced that the show would premiere in 2021. On May 21, 2021, AMC announced that the show was moving to 2022. 61st Street is now set to premiere on April 10, 2022. The show will be airing on AMC and streaming on AMC+ on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT. If you don’t have AMC+, you can get the ad-free plan at $8.99 per month.

Watch the 61st Street Trailers

AMC released the first trailer for 61st Street on August 19, 2021 and released the second trailer on February 24, 2022. The latest trailer begins with Franklin Roberts talking to a jury about how people have lost the ability to be empathic and walk around in other people's shoes. We’re then taken to Moses Johnson in an interrogation room, telling the cop that he has done nothing wrong.

We are shown a scene with a gang member firing a gun in the air and the police siren alerts to start a suspect chase. We see Frank Roberts in the police station, talking with a police officer who asks him how he knew where the suspect was hiding and the police didn’t. We’re given a glimpse of Frank’s life at home, in his community and also in his career. Frank appears to be struggling in all aspects of his life.

We are then taken back to the police chase scene, only this time it shows that someone was shot and the person running was possibly framed. Frank Roberts is then shown talking to the police officer telling him that the deceased was shot by a group of people and they framed someone else for the shooting.

The trailer ends with a suspense-filled line by Frank Roberts: “We’re going Big, you hear me? We’re going big.” Will Frank succeed in proving Moses’ innocence? Will Moses become a victim of the system? The trailer leaves us with questions that leave us eager to see where the show goes with the story. Check out the first trailer above and the second trailer here:

What Is 61st Street About?

The official synopsis of 61st Street reads as follows:

“From AMC Studios, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system, as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.”

The show will tell the story of Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising high school athlete, whose life is thrown into chaos following an unfortunate incident. After a drug bust goes wrong, leading to the death of a police officer, Johnson is arrested by the police on the suspicion of being a gang member. The police and the prosecutors seek revenge on Johnson for the death of the officer and Johnson has to rely on his lawyer, Franklin Roberts (Courtney B. Vance) to defend himself.

How Many Episodes Will 61st Street Have?

61st Street is set to have eight episodes in its first season. The final episode is scheduled to air on May 29, 2022.

Will There Be a 61st Street Season 2?

AMC gave 61st Street a two-season order on October 1, 2019, so yes, there will be a Season 2. Details on the cast and release date of the show’s second season have not yet been released.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of 61st Street?

61st Street features a talented cast with awards to their names. Courtney B. Vance stars as Franklin Roberts, Moses’ lawyer. Vance previously starred in the true-crime series, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016). He played the role of Johnnie Cochran and his portrayal earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series at the 68th Emmy Awards.

The show also stars Holt McCallany who you might recognize from his portrayal of FBI Special Agent Bill Tench in the crime thriller series, Mindhunter (2017–2019). McCallany has also been in critically acclaimed features such as Fight Club (1999) and Casualties of War (1989).

Aunjanue Ellis also stars in 61st Street. Ellis is known for her role in the crime drama When They See Us, which like 61st Street, highlights racial profiling, systematic injustice, and false accusations. She portrayed Sharonne Salaam, the mother of one of the falsely accused boys, and her role earned her a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Other cast members include Tosin Cole, who you might recognize from his role in Doctor Who, and Mark O'Brien who starred in the 2019 comedy horror film, Ready or Not. Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jerod Haynes, and Bentley Green also star in the series

The crew of 61st Street have also done some amazing work in the past. The show is created by BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat. Moffat won a BAFTA Award in 2004 for his work on the TV drama film Hawking, which was about the late scientist Stephen Hawking. Moffat also has a BAFTA Award for Best Craft Writer for his work on the British crime drama, Criminal Justice. Moffat serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Michael B. Jordan, Alana Mayo, Hilary Salmon, J. David Shanks, and Courtney B. Vance.

