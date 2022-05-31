Hot off the heels of its Season 1 finale, AMC has given audiences the first look at the next season of its drama series 61st Street. This first look comes in the form of a brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season that is set to premiere in 2023.

The new teaser gives audiences a taste of the fallout that will come from the season finale that aired on May 29. The trailer focuses on lawyer Franklin Roberts, played by Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country),​​​​​​ who represented Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school athlete who is taken into custody for being a supposed gang member in the first season. The second season will see Roberts continue to delve into Chicago's infamously corrupt justice system in the hope that he will be able to upend the entire system. Roberts closes out the trailer by saying, "I always got my eyes on the prize."

Peter Moffat, who created notable shows like Your Honor, Criminal Justice, and Silk, serves as the creator of 61st Street alongside writer J. David Shanks (The Chi). Along with Vance and Cole, the series boasts an all-star cast including Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest), and Bentley Green (Sweet Magnolias).

Both Moffat and Shanks also serve as executive producers on the series alongside Michael B. Jordan via his Outlier Society banner, which also produces the series alongside AMC Studios. Other executive producers on the series include Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy) also for Outlier Society, Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Dispatches from Elsewhere), and Hilary Salmon (MotherFatherSon, The Night Of, London Spy).

The anticipated second season of 61st Street will premiere on AMC in 2023; for now, all of Season 1 of the drama series is currently available to stream on AMC+. You can check out the brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season below:

Read the official description of the series down below:

Moses Johnson, a promising Black high school athlete, is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Franklin Roberts (Courtney B. Vance) takes the case, recognizing the potential to upend the entire Chicago judicial system.

