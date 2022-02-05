Ahead of its world premiere at SXSW, AMC Networks has revealed the release date of their upcoming new drama series 61st Street. The upcoming series is set to premiere on both AMC and AMC+ on April 10, starting at 10 pm ET/PT. The first episode of the drama series will air both on AMC and AMC+, with the second episode also going up on the streaming service at the same time. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays, with episodes being available a week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

The eight-episode series stars Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) as Moses Johnson. Johnson is a Black high school athlete in Chicago who is taken into custody for being a supposed gang member. Starring alongside Cole is Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country) as Franklin Roberts, who serves as Johnson's lawyer. Roberts​ must traverse the city's infamously corrupt justice system as both police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong — while also attempting to protect the department's code of silence.

61st Street comes from multi-time BAFTA-Winner Peter Moffat, who is no stranger to the crime drama genre — Moffat won BAFTAs for "Best Television Drama Serial" and "Best Craft Writer" for his work on BBC's Criminal Justice — and writer J. David Shanks (The Chi). Along with Vance and Cole, the series boasts an all-star cast including Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) and Bentley Green (Sweet Magnolias).

The show is being produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society production company with Jordan serving as an executive producer on the project. Along with Jordan, Shanks and Moffat will also act as executive producers alongside Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49), and Hilary Salmon (We Hunt Together).

61st Street will premiere on AMC on April 10 at 10 pm ET/PT with the first two episodes going up on AMC+ at the same time. You can read the official description for the upcoming series down below:

From AMC Studios, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.

