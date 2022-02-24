For those of us who have been waiting for more about the highly anticipated law enforcement cover-up thriller, 61st Street, AMC Networks has blessed us with an official trailer. Set to run for two seasons, the kick-off date for the new series is April 10 at 10pm ET/PT. For those that don’t have a cable package, you can catch 61st Street on AMC+ and ALLBLK, both of which will be sharing the first two episodes on April 10. If you find yourself on the edge of your seat by the end of each week’s new episode, streaming is the way to go as every installment will launch on AMC+ and ALLBLK one week ahead of their network debuts.

61st Street centers on the notoriously bleak Chicago criminal justice system. Focusing its eye on the city’s police and prosecution teams, the show will follow a drug bust gone wrong which will begin to poke holes in the credibility of those that were sworn in to protect and serve.

With a cast that is sure to impress, the series features the talents of Courtney B. Vance, the Oscar nominated Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green. Along with the incredible actors bringing this story to life is a production team to match which includes BAFTA-winner Pete Moffat, J. David Shanks, as well as Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. Moffat and Shanks will serve as executive producers alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo under the Outlier Society banner. Alana Mayo, Jeff Freilich, and Hilary Salmon will round out the executive production team.

The trailer opens on Franklin Roberts (Vance), an attorney who is hoping to set the record straight and protect his client, Moses (Cole). Giving a rousing speech to the jury, the calmness in Roberts’ voice is broken as the teaser quickly descends into chaos. Questions surrounding Roberts’ credibility are immediately put into place by Lt. Tardelli (McCallany) who wonders how the lawyer tracked down the suspect before the police. After a heartfelt moment between Roberts and his wife, Martha (Ellis), the teaser takes another plummet into madness and confusion before coming to a close.

With a build up like this, 61st Street is not going to be a series to be missed. Knowing that we have two full seasons coming our way makes the drama that the trailer promises the series to deliver even more exciting.

61st Street premieres on AMC and AMC+ on April 10. Check out the new trailer below:

