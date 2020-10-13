Exclusive ‘6:45’ Trailer Teases New Time Loop Horror Movie from a Former Disney Executive

It’s not hard to imagine why the concept of being trapped in an endless, repetitive nightmare has really resonated with audiences over the last few years, but in the socially distanced pandemic era, it’s more #relatable than ever. That might be good news for 6:45, the new indie time-loop horror movie that’s been in the works for years and is just now finding its way to audiences.

Set in a mysterious island resort called Bog Grove, the film follows a couple who sets out for a relaxing getaway and relationship refresher only to discover the beach town is deserted, creepy as heck, and hiding some dark history that’s destined to repeat itself. Literally. After a horrific day that ends in their murder, the couple keeps waking up at 6:45 in the morning on the same day, repeating the cycle until they can find a way to break it.

On the heels of Happy Death Day and Russian Doll, the concept may sound a bit familiar, but it had a long journey to the finish line, and a rather unexpected starting point. Director Craig Singer started percolating the idea for the film back when he was working as a creative executive at Disney. In his director’s statement, Singer explains,

“I was an executive with Disney, and while it’s a far cry from family-friendly cartoons or happy endings, I had long thought about developing a Groundhog Day type horror

film. I’ve always been fascinated by the supernatural and the psychological and where the two intersect. My longtime writing partner Robert Dean Klein began working on 6:45 many years ago. We had more meetings than I can count and even a few situations where “Producers” had promised to get the film made…all very par for the course in the world of indie filmmaking. Finally last year, I was able to secure the funding to make 6:45 a reality.”

Unusual origin story aside, 6:45 also features a pretty eclectic cast, including Thomas G. Waites, Augie Duke, Michael Reed, Armen Garo, Remy Ma, and Hall of Fame boxer, Ray “Boom-boom” Mancini. No official release date yet, but you can check out our exclusive new trailer and images below.

Here’s the official synopsis for 6:45. For more, head over to the film’s official website.