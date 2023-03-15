65 is an underwhelming motion picture, which isn’t fresh or really big news in the pantheon of mainstream Hollywood releases. Many of its flaws, including too many sources of conflict within the narrative or characters you struggle to get invested in, are ones motion pictures have been grappling with for decades. However, one very specific shortcoming of this movie is how it handles dinosaurs. 65 is the rare big-budget theatrical film to utilize dinosaurs that don’t belong to the Jurassic Park franchise. Such scarcity of these titles should make anything new on the big screen involving prehistoric beasties a welcome treat. Instead, 65 demonstrates a fascinatingly ill-advised approach to realizing monsters that have captivated the imagination of moviegoers since the dawn of cinema itself.

Audiences Can't Get Enough of Dinosaur Movies

You can go all the way back in time to the days of Gertie the Dinosaur to see vivid evidence of how much people love going to the movies and seeing cinematic exploits involving dinosaurs. These prehistoric critters are gone in the modern world, but that absence has ensured they’ve often been fixtures of silver-screen storytelling. Movies can often function as a place to see things you’d never witness in day-to-day life in the real world. What better way to encapsulate that key quality to cinematic storytelling than having flesh-and-blood people encounter dinosaurs in projects like the original King Kong?

Of course, dinosaurs have become a bit scarcer in the modern cinematic world almost entirely because of Jurassic Park. That movie became such a massive hit and left an indelible mark on cinema by redefining what was possible in the world of computer-generated effects. The ways directors would be bringing dinosaurs to life from now on, not to mention the stories they could tell with these animals, would never be the same. However, the long shadow of Jurassic Park has been so hard to escape that many live-action movies beyond the budget of an Asylum project have avoided even trying to tackle the topic of dinosaurs. 65 tries its hand at making something new in the world of dinosaur-centric cinema, but in the process, it ends up losing the qualities that made classic dinosaur movies so beloved, to begin with.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

How Does '65' Misunderstand Movie Dinosaurs?

65 hits the ground running by following its brief prologue with a sequence depicting space pilot Mills (Adam Driver) crashing a spaceship, which contains countless hibernating humans, on Earth, 65 million years ago. The only other survivor of the crash is the adolescent Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) and the two need to work together to even have a minuscule shot at making it off the planet alive. Their encounters regularly involve dinosaurs, whose on-screen depiction constantly comes off as writer/director Scott Beck and Bryan Woods sweating profusely to make sure moviegoers aren't reminded of the Jurassic Park dinosaurs.

Right away, 65 demonstrates a puzzling approach to handling dinosaurs simply by only depicting them as vicious. There are no plant-eating dinosaurs that Mills and Koa encounter, no parent dinosaurs just trying to protect their young. The closest thing to a “friendly” beast we or the characters see is a baby dinosaur Mills and Koa save from a tarpit (the tiny dino is promptly eaten by a pack of Compys). Otherwise, the dinosaurs in 65 are repetitive, bloodthirsty beasts. What often makes dinosaurs in movies so fun is the eclectic variety in their behavior. You have ones that are confined to water, some that love to graze, and others that are the stuff of nightmares. It’s not a problem to have dinosaurs that love to gobble up humans, but it does feel like a missed opportunity to not depict more variation in their behaviors.

RELATED: Before '65,' Scott Beck & Bryan Woods Made One of 2019's Scariest Horror Movies

The designs of the creatures are also a fumbling of something people love in dinosaurs. Because they’re extinct animals whose very appearances aren’t entirely clear to modern humans, dinosaurs can look like anything. Most movies opt to follow audience expectations for what these dinos should look like (long-neck herbivores are usually green, T-Rexs have square faces, etc.), but various dinosaur films can establish unique personalities simply through the designs of their dinosaurs. You don’t get the beasts from The Land Before Time mixed up with the dinosaurs from Peter Jackson’s King Kong, for instance, because of the drastically different way they approach what these animals look like. Meanwhile, the classic B-movie Velocipastor leaned into its low-budget limitations when it came time to reveal what its titular beast looks like. The seams on this costumed creature are apparent, but that’s the charm. You won’t see another movie dinosaur looking quite like this one!

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

'65' Doesn't Bring Anything New to Its Dinosaur Design

Sadly, 65 misses out on the opportunity to establish a discernible personality through memorable dinosaur designs solely because its dinos just don’t look very interesting. Many of them have very muted color palettes, a misguided stab at “realism” that just robs a sense of fun from this incarnation of the T-Rex. There’s also a strange emphasis on this interpretation of dinosaurs having gigantic heads, which is incredibly distracting. Meanwhile, a bunch of antagonistic carnivores that kind of look like raptors but can crawl around on all fours appears similarly off. 65’s unimaginative approach to imagining what dinosaurs can look like robs viewers of the chance to experience the fun visuals that populate so many other dinosaur movies.

'65' Doesn't Establish Any Connection Between Humans and Dinosaurs

Perhaps most damningly of all, though, is that the relationship between humans and dinosaurs ends up feeling superfluous in 65. In the best dinosaur movies, there’s something super compelling in the ways humans and these mammoth ancient beasts interact with one another. In something like Jurassic Park, the dynamic between humans and dinosaurs is used to emphasize the smallness of the former party. Humans wanted to control and monetize the past…it ended up dwarfing and even destroying them. In throwback B-movies like When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth, meanwhile, you can get a lot of entertainment in seeing humans and dinosaurs somehow working together, however tenuously.

65, meanwhile, eschews any meaningful rapport between dinosaurs and humans in the process of committing the classic genre movie flaw of packing its plot full of too much conflict. As if a language barrier between our two leads or the presence of hungry dinosaurs isn’t enough, there’s also a ticking clock in the form of the impending asteroid that will kill all the dinosaurs. Having that lingering asteroid hurling toward Earth immediately removes a lot of the danger in the dinosaurs in 65, as it’s already clear that there’s something much more worrisome than a T-Rex on the horizon. As Mills and Koa become increasingly wrapped up in getting off the planet before the asteroid hits, the dinosaurs become just another obstacle they have to face like creepy bugs or harsh terrain. There’s never enough time to fully explore the fun possibilities of dinosaurs and humans co-mingling in the overstuffed 65 screenplay.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

'65' Could Have Been a Fun and New Entry in the Dinosaur Subgenre

65 is not a lackluster film because it doesn’t use dinosaurs “the proper way.” There is no “proper” way to make any kind of movie, including a silly genre movie with dinosaurs. However, given the dearth of mainstream big-budget dinosaur films out there, it’s still surprising how often 65 eschews a chance to explore the elements and concepts related to dinosaurs that audiences have gravitated toward in the past. Subverting the qualities that people expect in dinosaur movies doesn’t result in something enjoyably transgressive, but is instead done in the service of a motion picture that feels like an A.I. mashed together After Earth and The Last of Us.

With the overall underwhelming quality of this feature, it’s impossible not to think all about the ways 65 could’ve taken cues from great dinosaurs movies of old (or even improved on the flaws of older entries in the subgenre) to at least imbue a greater sense of fun into the proceedings. After all, we don’t get big-screen dinosaur movies every weekend. It’d be cool if the rare non-Jurassic Park dinosaur features understood that people like these creatures and want to see them do more than just provide jump scares or chomping. Alas, 65 struggles to live up to all the fun cinematic potential of dinosaur cinema, a flaw that underscores greater problems in its screenwriting and filmmaking.