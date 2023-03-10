Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 65.The first thing you should know about 65, the new action film starring Adam Driver, is that it isn’t nearly as fun as it should have been. We know, this is devastating news to hear. Despite so much going for it, namely, a committed Driver really giving his all to the lackluster story, it is an oddly boring experience. From the distractingly poor effects to the staging of the majority of the action sequences, it is really a missed opportunity. With that being said, the conclusion proves to be the best part. This is damning with faint praise, and it isn’t able to redeem all that preceded it, especially since it took so long to get there, though it is worth digging into a little bit further. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil the entire film. There aren’t any important revelations it uncovers, but it does finally get to be more downright goofy.

As some backstory for those that haven’t yet seen the film, the premise is an aggressively simple one. Essentially, Driver is playing a character named Mills who is on a two-year mission traveling through space. He is not human, living on a planet both far from Earth and long ago in the past. Specifically, it is 65 million years ago. The reason that Mills is taking this job is so that he and his wife can afford care for his ailing daughter. This time away from them is the sacrifice that he is willing to make so that she can live. Unfortunately, this doesn’t prove to be enough as we see via messages she sends that she ends up succumbing to her illness anyway. After his ship crashes into an asteroid field that seems to come out of nowhere, this initially leaves Mills ready to take his own life as he thinks that all the passengers in cryosleep are dead. He then finds a purpose when he discovers the young Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) has also survived. They speak different languages, but Mills is still able to deceive her into believing her parents are alive at the other part of the ship he hopes to use to escape.

The film then becomes about them traveling to get there. They must fight off dinosaurs and, like another lackluster recent blockbuster ostensibly about large prehistoric creatures, also contend with a whole lot of bugs. Through it all, the two begin to form a bond as they face down crisis after crisis together. They will frequently save each other from earthbound dangers at the last possible second, but there is something more perilous that they won’t be able to fight off. As it turns out, the film is taking place just before an asteroid crashed into the planet and completely wiped all the dinosaurs off the face of the Earth. Mills had suspected the asteroid field was possibly part of something bigger, but he didn’t know this for certain until they were about midway through their journey. This creates a new urgency as they will have to make it to the ship before the planet is consumed in fire that will leave almost nothing alive. There is part of you that begins rooting for this asteroid to hurry up so that something more exciting will happen and, eventually, it arrives. Before it touches down, there is one more fight that Mills must take part in that was the one we were waiting to see for the entire film.

Are We There Yet?

The main event of the whole thing is him having to fight a T-rex that seemed to be stalking the traveling duo. As it turns out, there are actually several of them that he must take on. As fiery space rocks rain down all around them, Mills uses his space gun to make short work of the first two with a brief assist from Koa who distracts them with a projection of his daughter. The problem is there is one more, resembling a turtle of sorts, who chases him out onto a field of geysers that blast extremely hot water into the air. This was something Mills encountered at the beginning of the film and he realizes he can lure the creature out onto it to kill it.

While this doesn’t work initially, Koa again jumps in to save the day by stabbing the dinosaur with a poison-covered tooth she made into a makeshift spear. The two of them then get into the ship and blast off into space, passing the main asteroid that crashes down where they were just a moment earlier. Finally, with a moment to exhale, the two sit in silence until Koa reaches out and grabs MIlls’ hand. After each having lost those they loved, they were able to find a connection with the other in order to get out alive. Alone, they would have most certainly died. It was only together that they managed to find the drive they needed to survive.

This is the film’s rather blunt way of tying up the emotional thematic journey alongside the physical one as the two characters were able to help each other heal. In other words, it wasn’t the dinosaur destination, but the friends we made along the way. This isn’t well executed by any means, but that is the rather explicit meaning it is trying to lay out. Is it fun or exciting? Not really. Will you remember much of the experience more than a day later? Most likely not. Does it have any deeper meaning about our relationship to the world and how we find a way to endure catastrophe? Absolutely not. It really is open and shut, proving to be superficial more than it is anything else. In the end, the film is about people trying to fight their way through a harrowing journey they’ll soon wish they could put behind them. This is something audiences will be able to relate to having had to sit through the cinematic slog that is 65 along with them.

65 is in theaters now.