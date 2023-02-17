The premise for Adam Driver's latest foray into sci-fi, the Sam Raimi-produced 65, is fairly straightforward: 65 million years ago, humans discovered Earth. With a concept as simple and yet as ripe with potential as that, it's little wonder anticipation for the film is only growing ahead of its release on March 10.

The marketing for the movie focuses primarily on Mills, a pilot (played by Driver), fighting to protect the only other survivor of the crash that brought him to Earth, a teenage girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). A wise decision, given Driver's fervent fanbase and appeal as one of the great actors of his generation. But it's a testament to Driver's skill as an actor that the movie has this much hype surrounding it, given how little the trailers thus far have revealed about the plot. Then again, even if the movie remains as action-heavy and light on dialogue as the trailers would suggest, this wouldn't be the first time Driver has taken a mostly silent sci-fi character and made him beloved.

With less than a month to go before the film hits theaters, there likely isn't much more that can be revealed in trailers without crossing into spoiler territory — what brought Mills and Koa to Earth? Where are they truly from? Instead, today Sony has released a series of new images from the film that put the focus on Driver in his sci-fi finest. The images definitely tease some kind of futuristic society that the two hail from, as Mills is seen using some fancy tech alongside his more straightforward weaponry. They also tease at the dynamic between Mills and Koa, which from the images is very reminiscent of what fans of The Last of Us love so much about Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). A grumpy man surviving the worst with a child in his care? A foolproof formula, sign us up.

Image via Sony

RELATED: '65': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Adam Driver Dinosaur Movie

While 65 is produced by Raimi, himself a master of horror, the film is written and directed by A Quiet Place's screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who will no doubt bring their experience melding horror, action and suspense to the new film. The three of them will produce the film alongside Zainab Azizi, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Deborah Liebling,Suraj Maraboyina, and Douglas C. Merrifield, while Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon will provide the soundtrack.

65 crash-lands into theaters on March 10. Check out the new images below:

