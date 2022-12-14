Following the release of the trailer earlier today, we've now been treated to images of 65, featuring Adam Driver, dinosaur hunter. The movie sees Driver star as an astronaut who finds himself stranded on a mysterious undiscovered planet, with a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt) for company.

The movie has been put together by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo that brought audiences A Quiet Place - which means they definitely know how to bring tension to cinemas, a necessity when it comes to a thriller like this one. The images show Driver with a futuristic weapon, and he is suffering. A lot. It is undoubtedly prehistoric, and definitely unpleasant.

65 sees Driver return to science-fiction after a three-year absence, following a stint in the moderately popular Star Wars franchise as its principal protagonist, Kylo Ren. He recently starred in White Noise, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and was directed by Noah Baumbach. Next year, he stars as Enzo Ferrari in a biopic of the legendary car manufacturer alongside Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey.

Image via Sony

The film's official synopsis reads:

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Also produced by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Greenblatt is already putting together an impressive resumé for a young actor. She appeared in Avengers: Infinity War as a vision of the young Gamora within the Soul Stone to her father, Thanos (Josh Brolin) as well as popping up in films as varied as The Boss Baby series, Scoob! and In the Heights. She will appear next in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is set to be the most indescribably fantastic film ever released. Also starring in the film is Chloe Coleman, who is perhaps best known for her role in My Spy alongside Dave Bautista.

65 is written and directed by Beck and Woods, who also produce alongside Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.

65 opens in theaters on March 10, 2023. You can view the trailer and images for the movie down below.