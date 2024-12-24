It’s hard to believe that an actor with as much incredible range as Adam Driver could find himself involved in a critically-panned movie, but the proof is out there. Right now, Netflix subscribers can head on over to the streaming platform and see for themselves, as 65 - Driver’s prehistoric sci-fi feature - is currently available. Shuffle past some of his more loved pieces, like Marriage Story, Logan Lucky and White Noise and head directly to the Scott Beck and Bryan Woods-helmed feature that got the world talking - just not in the way they were likely hoping for. With a disastrously dismal critics’ approval rating of 36% on Rotten Tomatoes, not only is 65 not Certified Fresh, but it’s certifiably the lowest score in the actor’s repertoire. That’s right, even lower than Megalopolis.

In 65, Driver stars as Mills, a pilot from another planet who takes a dangerous job to earn some money for his family. He doesn’t really have a choice, as his young daughter is dealing with a deadly illness and needs the medicine that the payout will buy. After his ship is knocked off course by a giant asteroid, Mills crashes onto a new planet - Earth. But this isn’t Earth as we know it, this is our planet a solid 65 million years ago. After discovering that there is only one other survivor - a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) - Mills realizes that it’s up to him to ensure they both make it back safely. But survival won’t be so easy as the pilot has no idea about the prehistoric beasts roaming this unfamiliar planet.

‘65’s Crash Landing at the Box Office

Close

For the most part, 65 had all the makings of a hit. It hailed from Beck and Woods, the pair who had previously gained popularity for penning the story and screenplay for A Quiet Place and then moved on to write and direct the supernatural thriller, Nightlight and, much more recently, Heretic. Toss in Driver as the leading man and Sam Raimi on board as a producer and, on paper, 65 seems like it would have been a much bigger success than it was. The movie barely earned more than its production cost, with its budget clocking in at $45 million while it raked in $60.7 at the global box office. Meanwhile, critics were also quick to slam the production, marking it as an overall flop for all involved.

For those who may want - nay, need - to see Driver take on some dinos, head over to Netflix before January 7, where 65 is now streaming.

Your changes have been saved 65 (2023) Release Date March 10, 2023 Director Scott Beck , Bryan Woods Cast Adam Driver , Ariana Greenblatt , Chloe Coleman , Nika King Runtime 93 minutes

Watch On Netflix