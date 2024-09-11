Adam Driver’s dinosaur sci-fi adventure 65 may not have won over critics with its 36% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it’s proving to be a hit with audiences worldwide. Currently sitting at #3 on Prime Video’s Global Top 10, 65 is finding new life via streaming, landing in the top 10 in 28 countries across the globe. The wide-reaching success underscores the timeless appeal of dinosaurs and survival thrills for viewers young and old. Let's face it, who can resist one of our biggest stars going head-to-head with some prehistoric predators?

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, 65 tells the story of an astronaut from another world, played by Driver, who crash-lands on a prehistoric Earth and must battle dangerous creatures to survive. Along the way, he encounters a young girl (Ariana Greenblatt) and the pair must work together to survive while Driver attempts to get back to his ship and escape.

Is '65' Any Good?

Well, it's fair to say opinions were mixed. Collider's Chase Hutchinson wasn't exactly a fan, claiming it wasted Driver's talents. He wrote in his review:

"It was never going to be a masterpiece by any means, but it is bizarre just how boring it all feels. The main event of it all, Driver fighting a T-rex, is something the film teases for all its worth before it unfolds in the conclusion. This proves to be disappointing as, after all this wait, the sequence just doesn’t feel worth it and passes rather quickly. Once more, the persistent problem is how disconnected the two adversaries are and how poorly staged the entire thing remains. When you then look back on the entire experience, it is fascinating how fleeting it is and how little of an impact it all leaves. Though there are movies that are worse than 65, it is part of a select few that manage to utterly and completely squander their own potential."

While the film struggled to impress critics during its theatrical release early last year, it seems the movie’s sci-fi action elements are resonating with home viewers. With stunning visual effects and intense action sequences, 65 delivers the kind of edge-of-your-seat excitement that makes it a must-watch on Prime Video. In the United States, the movie is currently available to view through Netflix and via video on demand, through retailers including Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and more. Despite mixed reviews, 65 is showing that the combination of Driver’s star power and the enduring fascination with dinosaurs is more than enough to draw in global audiences. Its inclusion in the top 10 charts in countries ranging from Brazil to France speaks to the universal appeal of "there's a big scary monster near us, we need to run, or it'll eat us."

As we’ve seen time and again, dinosaurs are box office (and streaming) gold, and 65 is further proof that audiences still can’t get enough of prehistoric thrills — even if the critics aren’t entirely on board. If you haven’t yet joined the ride, 65 is ready and waiting for you to stream on Netflix in the US and Prime Video across the world.

65 (2023) Release Date March 10, 2023 Director Scott Beck , Bryan Woods Cast Adam Driver , Ariana Greenblatt , Chloe Coleman , Nika King Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

