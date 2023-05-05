A new deleted scene from 65 puts Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt's characters in a complicated situation, as they must stay still until a dinosaur passes by them. The tense moment didn't make it into the final cut of the film, but now, to celebrate the movie's release on home media formats, Sony Pictures has released the video online for the world to enjoy. In attempt to calm Koa (Greenblatt) down, Mills (Driver) tries to make her slow her breathing, so she can focus on remaining silent until the coast is clear. That will prove to be a challenge, given how being close to a dinosaur would make anyone anxious.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote and directed the film, with a premise that includes a plot twist that has been intriguing since it was revealed in the first trailer for the project. Mills was sent on a mission to discover a new world where humans could live in, guaranteeing the future of the species. However, something goes wrong with his ship, and he ends up crashing on a mysterious planet. Moments later, he would realize that this isn't an unknown planet at all. In fact, he crashed back on Earth, sixty-five million years before the time when he left. Surrounded by dinosaurs in this new environment, Mills must do what it takes to survive.

The movie used dinosaurs in a way that they hadn't been seen in recent years. While the Jurassic World franchise established the creatures as animals to run away from, 65 decided to present its version of the prehistoric creatures as violent monsters which had to be faced with the biggest gun available. As a result, the action in Beck and Woods' movie was quite different, bringing science fiction into a time when electrical devices wouldn't be around for millions and millions of years. 65 managed to earn $56 million at the worldwide box office against a $45 million budget, making it a disappointment for the studio.

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

What's Next for Adam Driver?

After facing dinosaurs in the distant past and trying to take over the galaxy far, far away, Adam Driver has been working on projects of a much smaller scale, focusing on personal roles that go deep through a character's mind instead of resorting to big, blockbuster action. The actor will be seen next in Megalopolis, the next film by Francis Ford Coppola. In that production, Driver will play Caesar, the partner of a woman who will be divided between his ideology and that of her father's, complicating the relationship between all of the characters involved.

You can check out the new deleted scene from 65 below: