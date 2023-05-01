Adam Driver fans, it’s time to make room on the shelf to add another movie to your collection. The two-time Academy Award nominee's latest action thriller hit 65, is now coming home with a host of special features. The sci-fi action movie will be available on Digital on May 2 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 30.

65 stars Driver as Mills, the pilot on a spaceship, shuttling passengers to a new world. However, when his ship gets hit by asteroids, Mills finds himself crash-landed on an unchartered world. Together with the only other survivor, a young girl (Ariana Greenblatt), Mills must find a way back home. Their efforts are complicated as this uncharted world is actually Earth, 65 Million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, and dangerous dinosaurs stand in their way.

The film also stars Chloe Coleman (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Nika King (Euphoria), and Brian Dare alongside Driver and Greenblatt. 65 is written and directed by the filmmaker duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The pair previously co-wrote the hit horror film A Quiet Place together and directed horror films like Haunt. The film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi, Beck, and Woods with executive producers Maryann Brandon, Doug Merrifield, Jason Cloth, and Aaron L. Gilbert.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Gets Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates

What's On The Special Features?

The upcoming Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of 65 all have a lot for fans to get excited about. As if there wasn’t enough pulse-pounding dinosaur action in the film, these home releases will also include deleted and extended scenes, so you’ll get even more to sink your teeth into. They will also include featurettes like “Creating the world of 65”, “Primordial Planet”, “Final Showdown: Concepts to screen”, and more. Showing fans all the steps along the way to bring this film to life.

65 will be available on Digital on May 2 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 30. Check out the film’s trailer and official synopsis below: