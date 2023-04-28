A month following its theatrical release, Sony Pictures Entertainment is revealing how the team built the prehistoric world seen in the Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt-led 65. The one-minute video showcases the production design, sketches, commentary and more. The directors also share their inspiration behind the time travel adventure film.

Co-writers and co-directors Bryan Woods and Scott Beck shared their thoughts on filming the action drama. "The inspiration behind 65 was that Mills was going to crash-land from one movie into a better movie," said Woods. Beck explained that the duo was influenced by a production design created by Kevin Ishioka motivating them to travel back in time to a prehistoric earth 65 million years ago.

An astronaut crashes onto a mysterious planet quickly discovering he is stranded on Earth 65 million years ago. The pilot, Mill, teams up with the sole survivor of the planet, a young girl named Koa, to travel across dangerous terrain in hopes to make it to their only chance at being rescued. Through their journey the two must face off against prehistoric creatures such as carnivorous dinosaurs and more in a fight of survival.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: '65' and 9 Other Non-traditional Time Travel Movies, Ranked by IMDb Score

The Challenges of Filming '65'?

Challenges always arise when making out-of-the-box sci-fi films, and a film in which a pilot suddenly finds himself time traveling back to the dinosaur era is no exception. Woods shared that the unique challenge within 65 was attempting to capture what exactly would a prehistoric earth should sound like. Greenblatt also shared her fun experience set getting dizzy after filming upside down.

Woods and Beck have previously collaborated in films such as A Quiet Place, Haunt, Nightlight, and more. The duo is great at creating thriller films with intense moments that will have you gasping at the edge of your seat. The two served as primary writers for the thriller hit A Quiet Place with John Krasinski. In an interview with Collider, the duo also shared details on their upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Boogeyman and more behind the scenes challenges when filming 65.

65 stars Greenblatt and Driver, along with Cloe Coleman. Woods and Beck serve as producers alongside Zainab Aziz, Deborah Liebling and Sam Raimi. The film earned $56.2 million at the box office and received mixed reviews.

65 is now available to buy or rent on several platforms. Check out the behind the scenes clip below: