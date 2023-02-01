Audiences will be able to see the Adam Driver-starring action thriller a little earlier now as 65 has officially moved up its release date to March 10, according to a recent report from Deadline. Initially, the film was set to debut on March 17, which would have pitted itself against the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The change in the 65's release schedule is the latest in several, with the film previously slated to release as far back as May 13, 2022. Now set a week earlier than previously expected, the film will find itself competing with Scream VI, which serves as a follow-up to the successful relaunch of the franchise that began last year. Despite the newfound competition, Sony Pictures remains confident in the film, which could let it stand on its own at the box office should word-of-mouth prove to be good enough.

65 stars Driver as Mills, whose starship crashes onto an unknown planet and is the only survivor alongside Koa, played by Ariana Greenblatt. However, the two realize that they instead of an abandoned planet, they've landed on a prehistoric Earth 65 million years ago. With the threat of the planet's deadliest creatures at every corner, the two must race against time if they want to survive.

Image via Sony Pictures

The film is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo that previously collaborated with John Krasinski on the screenplay for A Quiet Place. Outside writing and directing the film, Beck and Woods also serve as producers on the upcoming project with Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, and Zainab Azizi. Alongside Driver and Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman also stars with Nika King.

Future Dinosaur Projects Down the Line

Despite the recent box office success of the Jurassic World franchise, original dinosaur films are exceedingly rare to come by. However, the release of 65 could offer its own unique take on the genre as the film will take on a more horror approach, with the prehistoric beasts serving as primary antagonists throughout the story. Whether the upcoming movie signifies a growing increase of other dinosaur-themed films in the future remains to be seen, but given the increasing audience appetite, perhaps there's more in store.

Prehistoric media has been growing increasingly popular in recent years with releases such as last year's Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+, which followed a nature documentary format and received critical acclaim. Alongside 65, future dinosaur-themed projects include NBC's Surviving Earth, which will focus on past extinction-level events, and Netflix's Life On Our Planet, a documentary series that will feature extinct ecosystems on Earth. With several prehistoric projects down the line, the genre is growing stronger than ever before.

65 now crashes into theaters on March 10. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming dinosaur film below.