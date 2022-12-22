The release date for Columbia Pictures’ sci-fi feature 65 has been changed. The film, which stars Adam Driver and recently dropped a trailer, has been delayed by a week, with a new premiere date set for March 17, 2023.

This news comes after several other changes and delays to the film’s release. 65 was originally set to premiere on March 10, 2023, over two years after the film was first announced and Driver was cast in the lead role. When it was first announced in 2020, the film was originally given a release date of May 13, 2022, whilst other reports had suggested an April release date. Most of the film’s details largely remained a mystery since it was first revealed, with fans waiting until last week for the release of the official trailer.

"There’s something alien out there,” the trailer’s introduction opens, promising viewers an action-packed premise from the very beginning. The main trailer clocks in at just over two-and-a-half minutes. It shows Driver (House of Gucci) losing control of his spaceship, which is carrying thirty-five other passengers, after it is hit by an asteroid. “Send help,” pilot Mills (Driver) pleads, before revealing he is on an uncharted planet with one survivor: a young girl, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). Viewers are treated to scenes of Driver and Greenblatt fighting to survive on the mysterious planet (Earth, 65 million years ago), from sourcing food and water to battling ferocious dinosaurs.

Image via Sony Pictures

Few details of who will be joining Driver and Greenblatt have been released, with only one other cast mate announced so far. Chloe Coleman, best known for her role as Fifi in Kinderwood and, more recently, starring as a young Lo’ak in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), will be in the film in an unknown role.

More is known about the production team, with Columbia Pictures, Beck Woods, Bron Creative, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), and Raimi Productions joining together on the project. Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) will helm the project as producer with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (writers of A Quiet Place (2018)) on board as writer and director. Zainab Azizi, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Deborah Liebling, Suraj Maraboyina, and Douglas C. Merrifield will also produce. Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon (famous for his work in Men in Black: International) will team up as composers.

65 will premiere in theatres March 17, 2023. Check out the official trailer below: