Get ready to join the adventure, as tickets are now available for Scott Beck and Ryan Wood's 65. The film tells the story of Mills (Adam Driver), a soldier who is sent on a very important mission before his ship crashes in an unknown planet. To his surprise, Mills discovers that he is not in a different planet at all, but that the crash sent him to Earth, 65 million years into the past. His new mission is protecting Koa (Ariana Greenblat), the only other survivor from the crash, from the dangers of a prehistoric earth, including extreme weather conditions and hungry dinosaurs.

Sony recently released new images to promote the film, where Mills and Koa can be seen wandering around a desolate version of Earth, visibly exhausted and with dirt all over their clothes from surviving the harsh environment they find themselves in. Mills must get creative with the functioning tools he can retrieve from the damaged ship, considering that they would be the only technology he can count. After all, you can't find a lot of sci-fi equipment at your disposal when dinosaurs are still roaming the planet. His training, will to survive and wit are the biggest assets Mills has to ensure he can protect himself and Koa.

While Beck and Wood, who also wrote the upcoming adventure, certainly have plenty of surprises left for the audience when the film releases on March 10, most of the plot is still surrounded by mystery, with the only hooks for promoting 65 being the strange premise and the fact that Adam Driver is the leading star. The actor is no stranger to navigating the cosmos, as 65 will be Driver's first appearance in a sci-fi story since playing Kylo Ren in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

RELATED: '65' Super Bowl Trailer Offers More Adam Driver, More Dinosaurs

After bringing his time at the galaxy far, far away to a conclusion in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga, Driver has focused on portraying dramatic roles. Some of the characters he has brought to life in recent years are Jack Gladney in Noah Baumbach's White Noise and Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Both performances allowed the actor to step away from big blockbusters and give himself the chance to explore a different kind of role in his very diverse career. But now, it is time to fly back into orbit for another sci-fi adventure that will soar into theaters on March 10.

You can find the trailer for 65 below: