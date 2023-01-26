Nothing beats a fun dinosaur flick, and soon audiences can sink their teeth into a brand-new one with the release of 65, an upcoming film starring Adam Driver. As audiences anticipate the arrival of the latest science fiction movie, a new trailer has been released teasing an action-packed prehistoric spectacle.

Starring Driver as Commander Mills, the story centers on the character as his ship crashes into an unknown planet, where he ends up being the only survivor alongside Koa, played by Ariana Greenblatt. Believing it to be an alien world, it turns out the two actually crash-landed on Earth 65 million years ago. As Earth's most deadly ancient creatures roam every corner, the two must fight for their lives if they want to make an escape. While the newest trailer for the film didn't add any additional plot details that were not already established, it does showcase new footage of the creatures that will be featured in the movie, such as the inclusion of what appears to be a T. Rex stalking the two characters.

The trailer effectively showcases the looming threat that awaits the main characters as they must traverse through the dangerous wilderness of a prehistoric Earth while also teasing a more world-shattering threat with additional footage of an approaching meteor shower, potentially being the cataclysmic extinction event that ended the reign of the dinosaurs. While audiences have had their fair share of dinosaur flicks with the release of the recent Jurassic World trilogy, 65 could offer a refreshing spin on the genre as it takes on a more horror-themed approach with its story.

Image via Sony Pictures

Following the successful relaunch of the Jurassic Park franchise, dinosaur-themed media has become increasingly popular in recent years. Last May, Apple TV+ debuted the paleo-documentary series Prehistoric Planet, which received critical acclaim for its scientific accuracy and breathtaking CGI. Alongside the release of 65, other upcoming prehistoric projects include Surviving Earth, an NBC series focusing on Earth's mass extinction events, and Life on Our Planet, a documentary series from Netflix that will showcase prehistoric ecosystems. With so much in store, paleo nerds have much to look forward to in the future as dinosaurs experience a new renaissance in film and television.

Directed and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who previously collaborated as screenwriters for A Quiet Place, 65 stars Driver, Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, and Nika King. Alongside writing and directing the upcoming film, Beck and Woods also serve as producers on the project with Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, and Zainab Azizi.

65 crashes into theaters on March 17. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film below.