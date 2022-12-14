It's been three long years since a shaggy-haired Adam Driver has graced our screens in a sci-fi setting, but that will all change with the release of his upcoming film 65, a science fiction thriller from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo that wrote the script for horror staple The Quiet Place. While fans will have to wait until March 10 to see 65 in all its chilling glory, the first trailer has just been released, giving us an idea of what to expect. In the trailer we see Driver, an astronaut who finds himself on a mysterious new planet, alongside a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt).

The team behind the film built anticipation for the new trailer, as is the trend these days, by releasing a short teaser for the trailer the day before. Though the teaser itself didn't show much of anything, just Driver and Greenblatt in a cave, the imaginations of Driver's fans ran absolutely wild, with many noting the visual similarities between his character in 65, and that of Ben Solo/Kylo Ren, who he last played in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Though 65 isn't by any means a Ben Solo comeback story, it'll be refreshing to see Driver doing sci-fi again.

2021 was a busy year for Driver, who had three films — Annette, The Last Duel, and House of Gucci — release in fairly close succession. By contrast, 2022 was much quieter, with only the release of White Noise, which reunited Driver with frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival over the summer, and is in theaters now, with a streaming date set for December 30. Alongside 65 next year, Driver will also star in Ferrari as titular car mogul Enzo Ferrari, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey.

Image via Sony Pictures

At only 15 years old, Greenblatt has a not-insignificant number of credits under her belt already, including Avengers: Infinity War, Scoob!, and In The Heights, as well as the Boss Baby franchise. Next year, she is also set to appear alongside what feels like half of Hollywood in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie.

65 is written and directed by Beck and Woods, who also produce alongside Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi. Apart from Driver and Greenblatt, the film also stars Chloe Coleman.

65 hits theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the trailer below: