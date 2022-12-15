In a world with social media at our fingertips, it often seems as if marketing a film is easier than ever. This, of course, has its benefits for both production companies and audiences, with studios having better marketing success with their films and audiences having greater knowledge and therefore choice when it comes to their next viewing experience. Many may argue that this is largely a benefit to the film community, but that debate is for another day. What this does mean however is that when a film with a great cast, crew, and premise comes along and for some unknown reason, chooses to stay mysterious, the attention of many is instantly caught. There are many indie flicks or art-house experiments that go under the radar but, with a film as large as 65, it comes as quite a shock.

65 has been spoken about for years now, with the film being announced back in 2020 and Adam Driver being cast in the movie shortly after the announcement. This gave ample time in this marketing-driven climate for a whole lot of details about the film to emerge. Alas, there have been mere whispers and surface details announced and, to many, it has been long enough now that we must assume this is a marketing tactic. It took until December 2022 for fans to finally get a trailer so with that in mind, and with intrigue rife, here is everything we do know about 65... so far.

Is There a Trailer for 65?

With the production of the film supposedly having finished back in early 2021, there had been plenty of time for a trailer to be released. Finally, on December 14, 2022, the trailer finally landed and can be watched below.

The trailer oozes the moody, tense atmosphere experienced in directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' A Quiet Place. Driver seems at home as the technical-talking protagonist who is unsure of his surroundings and, upon the reveal of the prehistoric dangers that await him, the score and pace kick in. Culminating in a superbly shot jump scare, the trailer certainly makes 65 look like one of 2023's most unmissable sci-fi movies.

For some reason, the release date of the film has changed several times during its production and post-production process, with many sources often giving conflicting information. In May 2020, it was announced the film would release on May 13, 2022, however other reports suggested a date in April. It now seems that the date has been pushed back considerably and eager fans will finally get to experience its launch in theaters on March 10, 2023.

So What Is 65 About?

After being shrouded in secrecy for so long we finally got an official plot synopsis alongside the trailer. It reads:

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

To put it simply, this is a movie where Adam Driver faces off against dinosaurs. Get your popcorn ready.

Who's In the Cast of 65?

This film's ambiguous nature can make it feel like there is a lot to be desired, however, confidence in the cast should calm those fears. The first and most notable name announced for the film is Adam Driver. Having starred as Mauricio Gucci in House of Gucci and Jaques Le Gris in The Last Duel, Driver's appeal grows even more universal, with his name alone being enough to guarantee strong viewing figures on a project. Through his talented character work, Driver has gained a superb reputation in Hollywood that makes his addition to this ensemble at the very least reassuring. He has a fantastic record in a plethora of genres, but this style of science-fiction may be new ground for the leading man. This would suggest that the script and concept were strong enough to have Driver sign onto the project, indicating the movie's potential for success.

Driver will be joined on screen by Chloe Coleman (Gunpowder Milkshake) and Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters). Unsurprisingly, this is where the known cast list ends, and we don't even have the names of the characters yet. Hopefully, that'll change as we go into 2023 and the release date gets closer.

Who Is Making 65?

For a great actor like Adam Driver to be involved in a project, one must assume that not only does he trust the script but also the people working on it. Science fiction can be a daunting genre to tackle, however, the names involved in 65 would suggest its potential success at the box office. As a co-production between Columbia Pictures, Beck Woods, Bron Creative, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), and Raimi Productions, there are many capable hands involved in the project. Produced by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), the movie has been written and directed by the talented up-and-coming pair Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. After a lesser-known start to their careers that involved the creation of many great but relatively under-the-radar short films, Beck and Woods are now famous for being the writers of A Quiet Place, which has been one of the most successful horror tales of the last decade. Now with serious weight behind their names, they almost guarantee that 65 is in safe hands.

This is amplified when one factors in legendary composer Danny Elfman's involvement in the project (alongside Men in Black: International composer Chris Bacon), further cementing just how unmissable 65 is turning out to be. Other producers credited for the movie apart from Beck, Woods, and Raimi include Zainab Azizi, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Deborah Liebling, Suraj Maraboyina, and Douglas C. Merrifield. Salvatore Totino (Everest) is the cinematographer of the film with costume design by Michael Kaplan (Armageddon). Despite the lack of information surrounding the film, what we do know is enough to create anticipation for its release, making 65 one of the films to look out for in 2023.