You’ve seen him show off his lightsaber skills, go undercover to bring down the KKK, and go through a heartbreakingly devastating divorce, but have you seen Adam Driver go toe-to-toe with dinosaurs? If you haven’t seen the actor’s 2023 sci-fi film 65, the answer is a resounding “no” – unless you know something that we don’t. Right now, audiences are flocking to watch Driver go prehistoric all over some dinos, as the Scott Beck and Bryan Woods-helmed feature is working its way up Hulu’s Top 15 chart. Despite only earning a 36% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences gave the action-forward flick a much better review, hitting it with 64%, meaning maybe the fans are onto something here. But, you’ll never know for yourself unless you head over to the streaming platform and allow the prehistoric film to stomp into your living room.

Professional pilot, Mills (Driver), is stuck in a nightmare situation after his spaceship is struck by an asteroid, and he’s left to fend for himself on an unfamiliar planet. Mills took the gig in hopes of earning enough money to pay for a procedure that would help his ailing daughter, but ended up in an even worse situation. Millions of miles from his family, Mills believes he’s the only survivor of the wreckage and considers ending his own life until he discovers that a young girl, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), has also survived the crash. Stepping into the role of protector, Mills does his best to ensure the pair make it back to their loved ones safely, but the further into the unfamiliar territory they go, the more they realize they’re in over their heads. Unfortunately for Mills and Koa, they've landed on Earth 65 million years ago when dinosaurs ruled the planet and are on the hunt for their next meal.

65 was far from the first film that Beck and Woods had paired together to direct, with the duo previously helming The Bride Wore Blood, Nightlight, and Haunt, and penning the script for the franchise-starting debut installment of A Quiet Place. While their dinosaur-centered feature may not have been the box office hit they were hoping for, it certainly gave them a solid jumping-off point, following it up with co-writing Rob Savage’s Stephen King adaptation, The Boogeyman. Last year, Woods and Beck found their greatest directorial success yet thanks to the release of their A24 film, Heretic, which further solidified their places in the horror community.

Head over to Hulu now to see Driver dance with dinos as 65 is now streaming.