Sony Pictures is finally approaching a release for the Adam Driver-led sci-fi thriller 65. After a ton of release date shuffling that saw the film move up a month in 2022, move back a year to 2023, and move up over a month yet again through five different release dates, the film is now less than three months out. With the release now in sight, Sony Pictures released a new teaser in anticipation of tomorrow's trailer. It's a pulse-pounding first look at the film giving a slight tease of the horror Driver will face on a foreign and hostile planet.

The teaser comes in at a brisk 25 seconds, but it's enough to set up what awaits fans in the sci-fi horror. It starts by cutting to Driver who was sleeping on the ground on a dark, desolate planet. With the lack of light and muted look, the world feels oppressive to humans, but it's the locals that are worth fearing. Driver's character is awoken by an alarm going off. He seems to have proximity sensors placed all around their sleeping area in case something would approach. It soon switches from a more steadily blinking orange to violently flashing red as the thing approaches from the darkness. All that's there is a low growl before it cuts to black and a girl's scream is heard. Whatever's there is monstrous as Driver unloads his rifle in hopes of driving it away from them.

Details of the film's larger plot have been kept incredibly close to the vest so far, but hopefully the trailer tomorrow will finally shine a light on what's to come with the film. All we know about the film is that it centers on an astronaut who crashes on an alien planet only to realize he's not alone. Driver plays an opioid addict who has lost who he once was due to substance abuse. After a horrific accident, he teams up with a multilingual 9-year-old girl as they both try desperately to survive.

Image via Sony Pictures

65 Has Promise Thanks To a Stellar Creative Team

Although the plot details are thin, one thing worth getting excited about with 65 is who's involved in the project. The cast is solid with Driver joined by two up-and-coming young actresses in Ariana Greenblatt, who'll next be seen in Greta Gerwig's Barbie and the Borderlands film adaptation, and Chloe Coleman, who will appear on the big screen later this week in Avatar: The Way of Water. The Academy Award-nominated Driver is coming off another major performance of his own, recently starring in Noah Baumbach's White Noise.

The film features a stellar creative team too with Sam Raimi serving as producer. He reunites with A Quiet Place writing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods who write, direct, and produce 65. The trio last worked together on the Quibi horror anthology 50 States of Fright where they wrote and directed an episode. Rounding out the production team are producers Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.

65 is due out in theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow.