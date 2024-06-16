The Big Picture 666 Park Avenue failed to meet expectations and was eventually canceled by ABC due to low ratings and poor reviews.

Before even airing, the show faced controversy from a conservative group, One Million Moms, labeling it as "satanic and demonic."

Despite its promising cast and premise, critics dismissed 666 Park Avenue as predictable and lacking in originality, contributing to its downfall.

Long before CBS delivered Evil, ABC was already exploring the dark and supernatural with its 2012 series 666 Park Avenue. Set in an Upper Eastside apartment building in New York City known as The Drake, the supernatural horror series centers on the everyday lives of its residents who can be granted any wish but at a price. The show also came with an enviable cast that includes Terry O'Quinn, Vanessa Williams, and Rachael Taylor. As promising as 666 Park Avenue seemed, the show came under fire from a group known as One Million Moms before the pilot even aired. Meanwhile, just several episodes later, ABC also made the decision to cancel the series. Was it because of the protest or did the horror drama fail to meet expectations?

ABC Had Already Taken a Chance on Stephen King's 'Kingdom Hospital'

Back in 2012, ABC was looking to mix things up. During its upfronts, the Disney-owned network announced a major move: Revenge, its freshman hit from 2011, was moving to Sundays, where it would get a lead-in from Once Upon a Time, the network’s other freshman hit. In turn, Revenge would serve as a lead-in for 666 Park Avenue. To the network, taking a chance on 666 Park Avenue may have seemed like a reasonable move at that time. For starters, the supernatural drama boasts several talents who are already ABC stars. These include Lost alum O'Quinn and Ugly Betty star Williams. At the same time, the show also stars Taylor, who had just done a guest stint on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and co-headlined Charlie’s Angels, the much-hyped remake series that failed to deliver.

At that time, it was also assumed that ABC had already learned its lesson as far as horror shows go. Back in 2004, the network introduced Kingdom Hospital, a dark supernatural series from the legendary Stephen King. The show started strong and certainly looked promising. Eventually, however, its ratings started to drop. ABC then moved Kingdom Hospital from Wednesday nights to Thursday nights, where it ultimately flatlined. It wasn't until 666 Park Avenue that the network decided to re-explore the dark and supernatural.

‘666 Park Avenue’ Got Hit With Controversy Even Before Airing

Unfortunately, 666 Park Avenue had a bumpy start on ABC. Even before the show’s pilot aired in September 2012, One Million Moms, a conservative Christian group, started protesting against it. In a post n its Facebook page in a now-deleted post, One Million Moms referred to 666 Park Avenue as a “satanic and demonic series” and encouraged ABC to “drop all plans to air the program.” When that didn’t work, One Million Moms doubled down. In an October 2012 Facebook post, the group also went after the show’s sponsors, asking followers to email the companies and encourage them to cut ties with 666 Park Avenue. These included KFC, Subway, Revlon, and Johnson & Johnson, to name a few. In a follow-up post in November 2012, One Million Moms claimed that the campaign against these big sponsors was a success. “Every single sponsor we previously contacted did not appear on the past several episodes of 666 Park Avenue,” it wrote. As expected, the group was also pleased when ABC canceled the series after just seven episodes.

Why Did ABC Cancel ‘666 Park Avenue’?

It might be tempting to assume that One Million Moms had something to do with the eventual cancelation of 666 Park Avenue. However, that’s unlikely the case. Instead, ABC had no choice but to ax the series because it failed to meet expectations. There were already signs of trouble from the beginning when the show’s pilot episode only drew in 6.9 million viewers. As decent as that figure may sound, it’s 32% less than the viewership that ABC got for the fall premiere of Pan Am, the network’s doomed series from 2011. As it turns out, even the best episodes of Revenge did little to keep viewers from switching channels. At the same time, 666 Park Avenue didn’t have the best reviews.

For many, 666 Park Avenue is just too predictable to be mysterious. In the show’s premiere episode, it immediately becomes clear that O’Quinn’s Gavin Doran is the devil himself. It’s just too bad that he and his wife, Olivia Doran (Williams), also happen to be the owners of The Drake. And they can manipulate the lives of anyone who chooses to reside in the building. This includes Jane (Taylor) and her boyfriend, Henry (Dave Annable), the couple who are hired as resident managers after the previous manager supposedly moved someplace “warmer” (well he did, in a manner of speaking). Throughout the episodes, Gavin and Olivia pay special attention to their new residents, which makes sense since much of the show revolves around their curiosity about The Drake and their horrific discoveries.

Sure, the building also has other intriguing residents. There’s fashion photographer Louise (Mercedes Mason) and playwright husband Brian (Robert Buckley), who has an unhealthy fascination with the woman next door. There’s also Nona (Samantha Jade Logan), the building’s teenage resident who moonlights as a thief. Their stories play out as subplots throughout the show’s episodes, but they also weren’t enough to keep people interested. In the end, critics dismissed 666 Park Avenue as a predictable series with nothing new to offer. That explains the horror drama’s disappointing 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing).

Meanwhile, the ratings also tell a similar story. After the pilot episode, things went from bad to worse for 666 Park Avenue as it struggled with ratings. The second episode only drew in 4.99 million viewers, 28% less than when the show premiered. From there, the number kept dropping — although the show had a slight ratings uptick (1%) following news that it was already canceled. By the time the finale aired, however, only 1.5 million viewers bothered to tune in. Following the cancelation of 666 Park Avenue, ABC tried its luck in the supernatural horror genre again with The River. The show didn’t get the attention of One Million Moms, but it didn’t do well just the same. ABC also canceled the series after just one season. As for One Million Moms, the protests continue. Since 666 Park Avenue, several other programs have been on the organization’s radar for one reason or another.

