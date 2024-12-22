Christmas is right around the corner! With the carolers singing and the eggnog pouring, there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than with some Netflix and chill. Television shows, new and old, have always found a way to deliver something fresh and festive - regardless of what genre they are. From the sitcom classic Seinfeld to DC’s animated series Justice League, these shows know a thing or two about bringing in the Christmas cheer. Without further ado, here are the seven best holiday episodes on Netflix worth checking out.

7 ‘Seinfeld’

Season 9, Episode 10 - “The Strike”

“It’s Festivus for the rest of us!” While Festivus long existed before the show, Seinfeld popularized this non-holiday holiday thanks to Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) in “The Strike.” The secular antithesis to Christmas, Festivus is all about rejecting the commercialism that normally comes with the winter holidays. Instead of a lush, grandiose Christmas tree, an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole is placed instead. Although there’s still a family dinner to keep spirits up, mealtime only starts after participating in the “airing of grievances” (a roasting session of sorts) and “feats of strength” (literally tackling someone down in a wrestling-like fashion).

While having breakfast with Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) at Monk’s Restaurant, George Costanza (Jason Alexander) received a Festivus greeting card from his father, Frank, much to his chagrin. Festivus has always been traumatizing to George, mainly because of how ridiculous the “holiday” is. But when George experiences a little lying slip-up at work with his boss Mr. Kruger (Daniel von Barge), George has no other choice but to participate in Festivus festivities. Campy and wacky, “The Strike” is the perfect episode for those who may not be a big fan of Christmas, but still want to dabble in the winter spirit in an unordinary way.

6 ‘How I Met Your Mother’

How Lily Stole Christmas” - Season 2, Episode 11

There’s never an ordinary day with the How I Met Your Mother gang - even on Christmas. “How Lily Stole Christmas” is set not long after Lily (Alyson Hannigan) and Marshall (Jason Segel) broke up and made up over the summer. As the official Christmas cheer bringer, Lily goes into full holiday overdrive and turns the apartment into a complete “Winter Wonderland”. - that is until she discovered Marshall’s old answering machine. After listening to a message from Ted calling her a “grinch” post-break up (“grinch” being a cute euphemism for “b-tch”), Lily is furious. By the time Ted, Barney, and Robin return to the apartment, not only is Lily gone, but so are all the Christmas decorations.

Christmas may be all gifts and carols, but the heart of the holiday lies in the value of forgiveness. No matter how tight-knit MacLaren’s Pub gang is, no friendship is perfect. Lily and Ted made some bad choices, but there is no time like Christmas to patch things up and move on from the imperfect past. Plus, the episode also features a very sick and runny-nosed Barney hilariously coughing all over the place - a sore sight to see for a man who’s usually so dashing in his suit.

5 ‘Grey's Anatomy’

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” - Season 2, Episode 12

Christmas is no excuse for the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and its staff to take a break. On the contrary, the operating rooms just got a lot more booked and busy in Grey's Anatomy. Christmas may be a time of celebration, but it’s also when people are more prone to dangerous, life-threatening situations Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Izzie (Katherine Heigl) are busy performing brain surgery on a man who fell from his roof while hanging decorations. Meanwhile, Christina (Sandra Oh) and Burke (Isaiah Washington) must tend to a heart transplant on a reluctant young boy who refuses the surgery. The very pregnant Miranda (Chandra Wilson) presses through the jam-packed operation schedule, while George (T.R. Knight) must deal with a family from hell.

The episode tackles a classic Christmas debate: “faith vs. science”. With the show set in a place where medicine and evidence prevail over beliefs, it’s surprising to see the likes of Dr. Burke insisting that spirituality plays a big role in recovery, or Izzie, who believes that some Christmas cheer might actually do the trick. Meanwhile, Derek isn’t into the Christmas cheer, mainly because of the morbidity that comes with the holidays, while Christina’s skepticism clashes with Burke’s methods. This episode doesn’t tell audiences which one’s right or wrong but rather shows that no one’s opinion about Christmas is ridiculous and that anyone’s opinion is just as valid.

4 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

“Yippie Kayak” - Season 3, Episode 10

Jake Peralta’s (Andy Samberg) Die Hard fantasy finally comes true in “Yippie Kayak”. The detective’s obsession with the Bruce Willis action flick has been a running joke in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. To see Jake actually live his John McClane dreams is a delightful treat of its own. When Jake accidentally forgot to buy his best friend Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) a Christmas gift, he initially thought of making a quick purchase at the department store with Gina (Chelsea Peretti). Of course, with the nosy Charles bugging into Jake’s business, Charles is under the impression that Jake is buying a last-minute present for his girlfriend Amy (Melissa Fumero).

Jake, Charles, and Gina end up going to the department store near closing hours, only to be trapped in a hostage situation. Worst of all, none of the Nine-Nine won’t respond to Charles’ dispatch - Terry (Terry Crews) is out with his family, while Amy, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) are participating in a freezing temperature ocean dip. But none of this scares Jake. Tapping into his Die Hard fanboy instincts, the gang punches, knocks, and outsmarts these baddies during the most wonderful time of the year.

3 ‘Justice League’

"Comfort and Joy" - Season 2, Episode 23

The Justice League finally gets a day off in this holiday stand-alone special. “Comfort and Joy” stays true to its title - the episode is nothing but wholesome moments from start to finish. Green Lantern (Phil LaMarr) is all about the yuletide cheer, but Hawkgirl (Maria Canals) just doesn’t seem to get the hype - but the two end up celebrating it anyways, classic superhero style. Back on Earth, Flash (Michael Rosenbaum) carries out his annual visit to the Central City orphanage, where the kids ask for a D.J. Rubber Ducky toy. Unfortunately, all the stores sold out. By the time he does get one, it gets destroyed. Luckily for him, a super-intelligent gorilla villain is feeling a bit generous this snowy day.

The cherry on top in this episode is Superman (George Newbern) visiting home for the holidays, and he’s got a friend tagging along: J'onn (Carl Lumbly). The Martian might not have celebrated Christmas back on his home planet, but Ma and Pa Kent are insistent that they make J’onn warm and welcomed. While the episode still has bouts of the show’s action, “Comfort and Joy” offers a nice, humane look at these supers when they’re not busy saving the world from total domination.

2 ‘Murderville’

“Who Killed Santa?” - Murder Mystery Special

It’s a bloody Christmas in Murderville! Just when senior detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) thought he was off the hook for the holidays, City Hall requested his presence, currently short on staff on security detail. Thankfully, he’s got actor-turned-detective trainee Jason Bateman to keep him company - but Bateman has absolutely no idea what he’s supposed to do (all Murderville guests, except for Arnett, aren’t given a script before taping). But when Santa is mysteriously stabbed to death with a pointy candy cane, Detective Seattle and Bateman must figure out who the murderer is within seven hours. With Maya Rudolph and Pete Davidson joining in on the investigation, who are also not given a script and are just as clueless, they’ll have to solve the crime and save Christmas altogether.

Apart from the obviously hilarious premise of the show itself, what really sets this Christmas special apart is Bateman itself. Even before the show, Arnett and Bateman have always been close, all thanks to their podcast “Smartless” with Sean Hayes. In a way, “Who Killed Santa?” is practically a good excuse for Arnett to make fun of the oblivious Bateman. Plus, besides Bateman, Rudolph, and Davidson, there are more surprise celebrity guests popping up during the most unexpected moments.

1 ‘BoJack Horseman’ Christmas Special

"Sabrina’s Christmas Wish"

If there’s an anthropomorphic animal who definitely hates Christmas, it’s got to be BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett). But even in the sweltering heat of Los Angeles, his slacker roommate Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul) isn’t letting the washed-out actor bask in his usual solitude during the holidays. In the BoJack Horseman, “Sabrina’s Christmas Wish”, audiences get to watch a Christmas episode of BoJack’s former sitcom, Horsin’ Around. Reluctant at first, BoJack finally caved into Todda’s wishes, with the two eventually watching the special side-by-side on the actor’s bed.

“Sabrina’s Christmas Wish” is formulaic at best, but it’s a love letter to the cheesy Christmas specials that are fun to watch during this time of the year. BoJack stars as the Horse and a father of three orphan kids: Olivia (Alison Brie), Ethan (Adam Conover), and Sabrina (Kristen Schaal). As the youngest, Sabrina has no idea what Christmas is or who Santa Claus is, prompting the Horse to give Sabrina the best Christmas she’s ever had. But when Sabrina wants her dead parents alive as her gift, the Horse finds himself in a sticky situation. Cliches and tropes aside, it’s refreshing to watch BoJack playing a genuinely wholesome version of himself - even if it’s all for TV.

