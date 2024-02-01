February is finally here, and what better way to embrace the winter chill than by watching some of the best movies Hulu can offer? While February usually calls for some cheesy Valentine’s rom-com, there’s also a wide selection of great films for those looking for something a little more edgy. Hulu’s diverse movie collection guarantees there’s a little something for everyone to take in this February.

So grab your favorite snack and check out these Hulu movie recommendations to accompany you and your loved ones through February before they bid adieu!

Close

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Leaving Hulu on February 6

Director: Doug Liman

Screenplay: Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson

Based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s hit light science fiction novel “All You Need Is Kill”, Edge of Tomorrow follows Major William Cage (Cruise), an officer who is about to embark on what is his most dangerous mission yet. When an alien race mercilessly strikes Earth, no amount of military force can protect the world from its extraterrestrial clutches. As Cage embarks on what is considered a suicide mission, it doesn’t take long until the formidable major is killed in the act. But Cage’s life doesn’t end there. Stuck in a time loop, Cage is forced to relive the same brutal enemy that got him killed in the first place, over and over again. The only difference? Each time Cage is thrown into a loop, his combat skills increase, together with Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Blunt). Garnering positive reviews from critics, the film managed to gross over $370.5 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Edge of Tomorrow When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Tom Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight -- and his death -- over and over again. However, Cage's fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Emily Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens. Release Date May 27, 2014 Director Doug Liman Cast Tom Cruise , Emily Blunt , Brendan Gleeson , Bill Paxton , Jonas Armstrong , Tony Way Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Christopher McQuarrie , Jez Butterworth , John-Henry Butterworth , Hiroshi Sakurazaka Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Live, Die, Repeat Website http://www.edgeoftomorrowmovie.com/

Watch on Hulu

I, Robot (2004)

Leaving Hulu on February 14

Director: Alex Proyas

Screenplay: Jeff Vintar, Akiva Goldsman

Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi McBride, Alan Tudyk

Set in 2035, I, Robot takes place during a period where technology and robots have become central to human society, much to the disdain of techno-phobic homicide detective Del Spooner (Will Smith). As part of the Chicago PD force, Spooner is in charge of investigating the suicide of the leading but reclusive robotics scientist, Dr. Alred Lanning (James Cromwell). Convinced that there’s a hidden and more sinister motive lurking underneath Lanning’s apparent suicide, Del Spooner gets deeper into the case, only to encounter the late doctor’s plans with the USR (United States Robotics) corporation. Surrounding Del Spooner are characters that put the detective’s biases toward robots to the test, including robot psychologist Dr. Susan Calvin (Bridget Moynahan), the emotional-leaning robot Sonny (Alan Tudyk), and Lt . John Bergin (Chi McBride).

Watch on Hulu

Life of the Party (2018)

Leaving Hulu on February 23

Director: Ben Falcone

Writers: Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root, Jacki Weaver

Who said divorcees can’t live life to the fullest? Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) and her husband Dan (Matt Walsh) were dropping off their 22-year-old daughter Maddie to college for her senior year. What was supposed to be an emotional send-off got even more devastating when Dan decided to drop a bomb on Deanna: he’s fallen in love with another woman and wants a divorce. The heartbroken Deanna isn’t planning on waddling around in her sadness for too long. Soon enough, the full-time housewife makes the switch by re-enrolling in college, ending up in the same class and school as her daughter. True to its title, Life of the Party celebrates the art of starting afresh. Besides, you’re never too old to have some raucous, college fun.

Watch on Hulu

The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

Leaving Hulu on February 27

Director: Josh Boone

Screenplay: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Nat Wolff, Willem Dafoe

When John Green’s “The Fault in Our Stars” was published in 2012, it didn’t take long for the best-selling YA novel to take the world by storm. The beloved movie adaptation follows 16-year-old Hazel Grace Lancaster (Shailene Woodley), a thyroid cancer patient who meets Augustus “Gus” Waters (Ansel Elgort) at a cancer support group. Previously suffering from bone cancer, Gus is currently in remission (at the expense of losing his leg). What started off as light conversations and exchanging books blooms into a deeper relationship. As the air of romance sweeps them across the ocean and brings them to Amsterdam, Hazel, and Gus eventually learn what it means to make the best out of their short time on Earth.

Watch on Hulu

27 Dresses (2008)

Leaving Hulu on February 28

Director: Anne Fletcher

Writer: Aline Brosh McKenna

Cast: Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Åkerman, Judy Greer, Edward Burns

Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigl) is the go-to woman for anyone’s dream marriage. The proof? She’s been a bridesmaid for a whopping twenty-seven weddings. But not everyone finds that impressive, especially the cynical and anti-matrimony journalist Kevin Doyle (James Marsden) - not that Jane cares though’. Meanwhile, Jane gets the biggest shock of her life when her manipulative impostor sister Tess (Malin Akerman) announces that she’s getting married to Jane’s boss, George. It just so happens that Jane has a raging, unrequited crush on George. What’s even worse is that Tess appoints her sister to be her wedding planner, which she must organize within three weeks. A modern-day rom-com staple, 27 Dresses is the go-to film for laughs, tears, and smiles.

Watch on Hulu

Magic Mike (2012)

Leaving Hulu on February 28

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Writer: Reid Carolin

Cast: Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey Cody Horn, Olivia Munn, Matt Bomer, Riley Keough, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash, Adam Rodriguez, Gabriel Iglesias

Time to turn the heat up during these chilly February nights! Magic Mike is a tantalizing comedy-drama centering on none other than Mike Lane (Channing Tatum), a thirty-year-old roofer based in Tampa who, at night, transforms into the star stripper Magic Mike. Although the world of late-night entertainment thrills him, Mike secretly yearns for a stable life pursuing a furniture-making business, but he’s having a hard time with his financial statements. Loosely based on Tatum’s own experience as an 18-year-old stripper in Tampa, Florida, the film continues to be a guilty pleasure for those seeking some hot and heavy viewing.

Watch on Hulu

21 Jump Street (2012)

Leaving Hulu on February 28

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Screenplay: Michael Bacall

Cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, Ice Cube

21 Jump Street first takes audiences back to 2005, when Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Tatum) were your typical high school duo - one acing class, the other coasting through as the athletic cool dude. Fast-forward to 2012, and they’ve gone from high school drama to being rookie cops on bike patrol, hoping to nail some arrests. But after a goof-up, they’re sent undercover back to the good ol’ high school scene to track down a sketchy synthetic drug. There’s a bit of an identity mix-up, landing Schmidt in the easy classes, trying out for Peter Pan, and catching feelings for a fellow classmate. Meanwhile, Jenko’s in AP classes and rubbing elbows with the overachievers. Their return to high school becomes one big trigger that reveals their long-lost dreams — they’ll have to pull themselves together before bad guys take over.

Watch on Hulu