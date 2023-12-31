The holiday season is wrapping up, and people can finally kick back and relax a little. No more frantic gift shopping, crowded shopping malls, or desperately tracking a package that was supposed to arrive weeks ago. It’s time to cozy up for the winter months with a warm beverage and a great new movie to reset for the New Year. Sure, the weather might be a bit bleak, depending on where you live, but at least you won't have to suffer through more “Christmas song-themed” commercials that inject their marketing points to the tune of “Carol of the Bells” anymore.

Hulu is adding plenty of brand-new movies to its catalog this January, so if your New Year resolves to try something new, this article will help you find your new favorite genre of movies.

All Fun and Games (2023)

Available on: January 5

Directors: Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu | Runtime: 76 Minutes | Genre: Horror, Suspense

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Natalie Dyer, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Annabeth Gish, Laurel Marsden

Starring Asa Butterfield (The Space Between Us), Natalie Dyer (Stranger Things), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Haunting of Bly Manor), and Laurel Marsden (The Pope’s Excorcist) as teen siblings in Salem, All Fun and Games is the directorial debut for Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu. When the siblings discover a cursed knife, they quickly learn that the curse forces them to play deadly versions of childhood games. The knife, which has a human bone hilt, possesses whoever is holding it, causing them to engage in violent renditions of hide-and-seek tag and other games from their youth. The only difference with these games is that there are no winners… only survivors.

Rare Objects (2023)

Available on: January 7

Director: Katie Holmes | Runtime: 123 Minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Julia Mayorga, Katie Holmes, Saundra Santiago, Candy Buckley, Alan Cumming

After her release from a psychiatric hospital, Benita (Julia Mayorga) attempts to get her life in order despite her strained relationship with her mother, Aymee (Saundra Santiago). She finds employment at an antique store run by Peter Kessler (Alan Cumming) and becomes fascinated by the history involved with each piece. Her friend from the hospital, Diana (Katie Holmes), her employer Peter, and new friends help her ground herself and help her find her joie de vivre once more, as people and traumatic events from her past threaten to cause her to relapse and send her into another depressive episode.

Miranda’s Victim (2023)

Available on: January 12

Director: Michelle Danner | Runtime: 127 Minutes | Genre: Period Drama, Crime

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland, Taryn Manning, Luke Wilson, Ryan Phillippe

This biographical legal drama is set in the 1960s and focuses on the trial and subsequent laws that came to be after the kidnapping and sexual assault of 18-year-old Trish Weir (Abigail Breslin) by perpetrator Ernesto Miranda (Sebastian Quinn). Trish is desperate to see her attacker put in prison, but the ensuing legal process threatens to destroy her life and privacy. The movie is directed by Michelle Danner (The Runner) and is based on the true story of how the “Miranda warning” became set in law because of this case. Ryan Phillipe (Crash) stars as the confident attorney for Miranda after he is found guilty and challenges Judge Wren’s (Donald Sutherland) ruling, saying it should be overturned due to Miranda’s coerced confession without a lawyer present.

Dangerous Waters (2023)

Available on: January 12

Director: John Barr | Runtime: 101 Minutes | Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Odeya Rush, Ray Liotta, Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows, Sala Baker

If you’re a fan of the 2001 thriller Domestic Disturbance or The Uninvited (2009), this is the new movie for you. After embarking on a sailing holiday with her mother, Alma (Saffron Burrows), and Alma’s new boyfriend, Derek (Eric Dane), teenaged Rose (Odeya Rush) begins to question the sincerity of Derek’s intentions. Questions arise about Derek’s past, as he claims to be a retired cop. As Rose finds more details about Derek’s past to be questionable, another boat attacks the three of them in the middle of the night. Now, Rose has to determine if Derek is a good guy trying to escape a dark past or if he’s a bad guy who has no good intentions for her and her mother. Stuck in the middle of the ocean, she’ll have to figure things out or risk her and her mother’s lives. This is the last film that the late Ray Liotta filmed.

Self-Reliance (2023)

Available on: January 12

Director: Jake Johnson | Runtime: 90 Minutes | Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Christopher Lloyd, Mary Holland

Middle-aged and disillusioned by life, Tommy Walcott (Jake Johnson) is invited into the limousine of actor Andy Samberg where he is offered the opportunity to win $1 million on a dark web reality show. To win the cash, he must survive the next 30 days as assassins known as “The Hunters” from all over the world attempt to kill him. The only caveat to this competition is that The Hunters cannot harm him if he isn’t entirely alone. For the next 30 days, Tommy has to rely on friends, family, and even complete strangers to keep him company, even when using the restroom. Jake Johnson (New Girl) serves as writer, director, and producer for this darkly comedic Hulu Original, along with Lonely Island Classics, MRC, and Walcott Productions.

Deliver Us (2023)

Available on: January 26

Directors: Lee Roy Kunz and Cru Ennis | Runtime: 83 Minutes | Genre: Religious, Horror

Cast: Lee Roy Kunz, Maria Vera Ratti, Alexander Siddig, Jaune Kimmel, Thomas Kretschmann

In this religious horror film, Sister Yulia (Maria Vera Ratti) is a Russian nun who finds out she is pregnant with twin boys. She claims that the pregnancy is a result of an immaculate conception and that her two sons are destined to become the Messiah and the Antichrist, according to an ancient prophecy. After an attempt is made on her life by the “Vox Dei” (“The Voice of God”), Cardinal Russo (Alexander Siddig) and Father Fox (Lee Roy Kunz) are sent to extract her and take her to a safe place. They end up going to Father Fox’s fiancée Laura’s (Jaune Kimmel) home in Estonia, as the priest intends to resign from the church and marry her. After several strange incidents happen, resulting in deaths, the group begins to believe that Yulia’s twins are the embodiment of good and evil.

The Good Mother (2023)

Available on: January 26

Directors: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte | Runtime: 90 Minutes | Genre: Crime Thriller

Cast: Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke, Jack Reynor, Dilone, Hopper Penn, Larry Fessenden, Norm Lewis

After her son Toby (Jack Reynor) is brutally murdered, journalist Marissa Bennings (Hilary Swank) forms an unexpected alliance with Toby’s pregnant girlfriend, Paige (Olivia Cooke) to get to the bottom of who killed him. Shortly after, the two of them learn that Toby was caught up in a web of drugs and corruption within the city of Albany. They will have to tread carefully and be wary of who they trust as they begin to unravel the truth about who killed Toby, what the extent of his involvement was, and why he was killed.

Stay tuned here to find out what great new movies will be joining the Hulu catalog in February!