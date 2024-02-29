Streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) will be doing its share of Spring Cleaning this month when it says goodbye to dozens of its blockbusters to make room for new favorites. The site is known for having a great catalog of movies, and this month's exits are no exception. From Citizen Kane to The Lego Movie, here are seven of the best films leaving Max this month.

'Coraline' (2009)

Image via Focus Features.

Leaving On: March 31, 2024 | Directed By: Henry Selick

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French

One of the most stunning stop-animation films of all time, Coraline is based on the novel of the same name by Fantasy master Neil Gaiman (Good Omens). Directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas), the film follows a young girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) as she moves with her parents to a dreary duplex in a drab town. When Coraline finds a mysterious door that takes her to a colorful, upside-down version of her world, she must decide between her real, boring life with her parents and her newer, brighter life with her secretly sinister "Other Mother" (Teri Hatcher).

Since its release in 2009, Coraline has become a cult classic, with fans creating their own theories about the mysterious Pink Palace and theaters repeatedly re-releasing the film to great box office numbers. Coraline is a rare film that allows viewers to find something new each and every time they re-watch it.

The LEGO Movie (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Leaving On: March 31, 2024 | Directed By:

Cast: Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Banks, Will Ferrell

A film that no one knew they needed in their lives, The Lego Movie broke the mold of what a comedy can be. The brilliance is in the movie's self-awareness and the fact that the audience is in on the joke of the make-believe world from the opening credits. The story follows Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt) as he lives his very structured routine within the bricks of the Lego world he lives in. His life is forever changed when he accidentally finds the "piece of resistance" that will stop President Business (Will Ferrel) from destroying his world. Emmet teams up with Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) to save the day, learning to believe in himself along the way.

Nominated for an Academy Award, The LEGO Movie welcomed a sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, in 2019 and a just as hilarious spin-off, The LEGO Batman Movie, in 2017.

'Se7en' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

Leaving On: March 31, 2024 | Directed By: David Fincher

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Brad Bitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Cassini

Often credited as the film that sparked an interest in the faith-based horror genre, Se7en tells the story of a veteran detective (Morgan Freeman) as he teams up with a rookie (Brad Pitt) to hunt down a serial killer using the Seven Deadly Sins as his blueprint for committing murders. Directed by David Fincher (Zodiac), Se7en was critically acclaimed for Freeman and Pitt's performances, and it was the seventh highest-grossing film of 1995. The movie has a Film Noir style that is both nostalgic and modern and asks the very important question: "What's in the box?"

'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Image via Paramount

Leaving On: March 31, 2024 | Directed By: Mel Stuart

Cast: Gene Wilder, Peter Ostrum, Jack Albertson, Denise Nickerson

While Wonka has been quite the topic lately, nothing beats the original: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Based on the 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory premiered in 1971 and starred Gene Wilder (Young Frankenstein) as the titular character. The film tells the story of a young boy named Charlie (Peter Ostrum) who lives with his Grandpa Joe (Jack Albertson) when he wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka's infamous chocolate factory. Chaos ensues while we are treated to now classic musical numbers like "Pure Imagination" and "The Candy Man."

Evan Almighty (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

Leaving On: March 31, 2024 | Directed By:

Cast: Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman, Lauren Graham, Wanda Sykes

It's rare that a film is born from a single scene in a different movie, but that's exactly what happened with Evan Almighty, the spin-ff to 2003's Bruce Almighty. Audiences fell so in love with Evan (Steve Carell) during his now-iconic, blubbering newsanchor scene in Bruce Almighty that Evan Almighty was born. The movie follows the same idea as its predecessor: an average person is tasked by God (Morgan Freeman) to take on a seemingly impossible task, this time, in the form of building an ark. To complicate the matter, Evan is no longer a newsanchor, but a Congressman very much in the spotlight. The flick displays another terrific performance by Carell and Freeman, and co-stars other comedy legends like Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones), Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm), John Michael Higgins (Best In Show), Jonah Hill (21 Jump Street), and Molly Shannon (Superstar).

Citizen Kane (1941)

Image via Warner Bros

Leaving On: March 31, 2024 | Directed By: Orson Welles

Cast: Orson Welles, Dorothy Comingore, Agnes Moorehead, Ray Collins

Considered by some to be the "greatest film of all time,"Citizen Kane premiered in 1941 and tells the story of the late publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) and the search to understand his final word: "Rosebud." Also directed by Welles, Citizen Kane's use of the deep focus technique changed the landscape of cinematography and its use of editing to create tension and drama. The film contains critiques on vanity, corruption, and The American Dream, and is on Time's "100 Best Movies of All Time" list, as well as on BBC's "100 Greatest American Films" list.

Elvis (2022)

Image via Warner Bros

Leaving On: March 31, 2024 | Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

One of the biggest films of 2022, Elvis tells the story of the famous rock n' roll icon Presley and deep-dives into his relationship with his manager, Tom Parker. Directed by auteur Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby), the film stars Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two) as the singer, with Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump) as manager Parker, and Olivia DeJonge (The Visit) as Presley's wife, Priscilla. Elvis grossed $288 million worldwide, and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including "Best Picture," "Best Actor" for Butler, and "Best Cinematography" for its stunning visuals.

