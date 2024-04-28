May is set to be a huge month for Disney+, particularly when it comes to animated shows and documentary features. The new batch of exciting content is certainly more substantial than the somewhat quiet month of April for the platform. For May, two animated shows will be concluding, two will be starting, and a long-running beloved British sci-fi series will be returning to the platform in a big way.

To find out what you can expect to see from the streaming service for the month of May, here are seven of the best movies and shows on Disney+ for May 2024.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (2021-2024)

Series Finale

Available: May 1st Creators: Jennifer Corbett and Dave Filoni Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Jimmi Simpson, Ming-Na Wen, Wanda Sykes, Ian McDiarmid, Corey Burton, and Nika Futterman

The first line that Clone Force 99 ever uttered in the Star Wars canon was "The cavalry has arrived" in Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, so it's fitting that's the title for the series finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Taking place in between the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, the series has functioned as a compelling epilogue to the Clone Wars saga, centering on a rogue group of Clones that were able to resist the genocidal call of Order 66. The squad's journey will be finished as they continue to protect the young female Clone, Omega (Michelle Ang), who could be the key to the most dastardly plan that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has ever devised.

The series finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 1st.

'X-Men '97' (2024-)

Three-Part Season 1 Finale

Available: May 1st, May 8th, and May 15th Creator: Beau DeMayo Starring: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, Matthew Waterson, George Buza, JP Karliak, A.J. LoCascio, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Holly Chou, and Ross Maarquand

Despite losing its series creator before the start of Season 1, X-Men '97 has been widely acclaimed as a resounding success for Disney+. The sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series has surpassed expectations in every sense of the term, bringing forth stunning animation, the same characters we all know and love, and a truly gripping plot with plenty of twists and turns. Season 1 of the smash-hit show will conclude with a three-part multi-week event, ominously titled "Tolerance Is Extinction". If you're concerned that the new series will share the same fate as X-Men: The Animated Series and be canceled prematurely, don't worry, as X-Men '97 has already been greenlit for a second season.

The final three episodes of X-Men '97 will premiere on Disney+ on the first three Wednesdays of the month, those being May 1st, May 8th, and May 15th.

'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire' (2024)

Complete Season

Available: May 4th Creator: Dave Filoni Starring: Meredith Salenger, Diana Lee Inosanto, Jason Isaacs, Lars Mikkelsen, Rya Kihlstedt, Matthew Wood, and Dee Bradley Baker

We knew a second season of Dave Filoni's animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was on its way, but fans were in for a pleasant surprise when it was revealed the second season would be titled Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Instead of showcasing two stories of prominent Jedi from the Star Wars universe, Tales of the Empire will show how two individuals joined the dark entity that is the Empire. The series is now set to show how Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) joined forces with Grand Admiral Thrawn prior to Ahsoka and what happened to Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The complete season of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire premieres (appropriately) on Saturday, May 4th.

'Monsters at Work' (2021-)

Complete Season 2

Available: May 5th Creator: Bobs Gannaway Starring: Ben Feldman, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Nathan Fillion, Jenifer Lewis, Aisha Tyler, Ali Wong, Joe Lo Truglio, and John Ratzenberger

The sequel series to Monsters, Inc. continues with Monsters at Work. Reuniting Billy Crystal and John Goodman as Mike and Sully, the new series takes an interesting look at the world of Monstropolis and what it looks like after the classic film's events. Tylor (Ben Feldman) has spent his whole life wanting to be a scarer, only to be in for a rude awakening when he finds out Monsters, Inc. has switched to laugh-based energy. Season 2 of the series continues by calling back to the original film's prequel, Monsters University, including the return of characters like Mike and Sully's old college rival, Johnny (Nathan Fillion).

The complete second season of Monsters at Work premieres on Disney+ on Sunday, May 5th.

'Doctor Who' (2023-)

Two-Episode Series Premiere

Available: May 10th Showrunner: Russell T. Davies Starring: Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson

The legendary series Doctor Who is returning in a big way, with an all-new Doctor at the helm with Ncuti Gatwa. First being introduced in the 2023 holiday special, Gatwa's Doctor has already made a strong first impression that fans have been wanting to see more of. Along with his new assistant, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the Doctor will take on all manner of supernatural and scientific threats.

The first two episodes of Doctor Who premiere on Friday, May 20th, with new episodes premiering every following Friday.

'The Beach Boys' (2024)

Release Date: May 24th Directors: Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny Starring: Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston

The legendary music group known as The Beach Boys are getting their own documentary feature film, coming exclusively to Disney+. Featuring never before seen interviews and footage of the band's members and associates, the film will dive deep into the lives and careers of one of the music industry's most influential bands. It's one that will no doubt be a celebration of the band's story, as well as one that dives into the band members' struggles.

The Beach Boys premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 24th.

'Jim Henson Idea Man' (2024)

Available: May 31st Director: Ron Howard Starring: Jim Henson

Finally, another documentary feature delves into the man behind The Muppets with Jim Henson Idea Man. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, the film will explore the prestigious career of Jim Henson, who is behind the most iconic puppet characters ever created. The film will also include new footage and commercials that were once thought to be lost forever.

Jim Henson Idea Man premieres on Friday, May 31st.