There is plenty in store this month when it comes to movies hitting Prime Video. Whether it is a dramedy about a shoe, a documentary about one of history’s most iconic writers, or a measured drama about a mother fighting for justice after losing her son, this roundup has some of the more engaging films you could be fortunate enough to see anywhere.

Air (2023)

Available on: May 12

Director: Ben Affleck | Run Time: 111 min | Genre: Comedy, Drama

Starting things off was a late addition to the streaming service this month. Air, the latest collaboration between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, is way better than it has any right being. After all, how interesting could a movie about a shoe really be? That’s right, for those not aware, this film is all about how Nike went from being one of the lesser known shoes in the world of basketball until they signed a player by the name of Michael Jordan who they would go on to build an entire line around. There is something quite strange about this being an underdog story in the way it seems to want to be, but it manages to reach for something a bit more complex through the use of a particular Bruce Springsteen song that ties it together.

Amistad (1997)

Available on: May 1

Director: Steven Spielberg | Run Time: 155 min | Genre: Drama, History

A lesser known film from a little director known as Steven Spielberg, Amistad still has plenty to offer especially with the underrated Djimon Hounsou in the lead. A historical drama that is flooring in its simple moments, it follows a man known as Cinqué (Hounsou) who is abducted from his home before leading an uprising on board a slave ship. From this liberating opening all the way through his capture and trial, it is at its best when it keeps its focus on Cinqué himself with Hounsou pushing the story into far deeper and more engaging emotional territory in every moment he gets.

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Available on: May 1

Director: Raoul Peck | Run Time: 93 min | Genre: Documentary

When reflecting back on the life and work of James Baldwin, Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro is an essential documentary in how it brings his still incisive writing to life. While all of it is worth reading on its own, the way it is interwoven with the visual is something transformative. Narrated with a real sense of gravitas by actor Samuel L. Jackson, it takes us through the chapters of history as understood by Baldwin. Poetic in its pacing and focused in its construction, it captures some of the moments from Baldwin's life that many will remember while digging further into others that we may not. It all makes for a portrait of both the man and the era that transcends the conventional trappings of documentary filmmaking to become a living, breathing work all its own.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Available on: May 1

Director: Philip Kaufman | Run Time: 80 min | Genre: Science Fiction, Horror

A seminal work of science fiction that still holds up all these decades later, 1956’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a film worth seeking out whether for the first time or the hundredth. Based on Jack Finney's 1954 science fiction novel “The Body Snatchers,” it follows a series of strange events in a fictional California town that leaves the characters uncertain about who they can trust. Packing plenty of subtext about McCarthyism, with one particular monologue about humanity draining away and the importance of staying human still striking a cord, it provides a historical glimpse of the American psyche while also being a thrilling film in its own right.

Shutter Island (2010)

Available on: May 1

Director: Martin Scorsese | Run Time: 138 min | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo

Directed by a certain promising director by the name of Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island is a psychological thriller where the terror comes as much from the internal as it does the external. It is important to keep details about the plot under wraps for those that haven’t already seen it as it is crucial to go in with as little information as possible. The basics are that it follows U.S. Marshals Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) as they go to an isolated hospital for those deemed to "criminally insane" to track down a murderer who seems to have escaped. Upon arriving, there seems to be a whole lot of strange goings on that quickly get under your skin and reveals as much about the place as it does about the outsiders visiting it. It remains a dynamic and devastating work that still leaves a pit in your stomach as you begin to understand the unsettling truth about what is happening in the story.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Available on: May 1

Director: Ridley Scott | Run Time: 130 min | Genre: Drama, Adventure

A road movie to end all road movies, Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise has continued to remain one of the most memorable 90’s films for a reason. Starring Susan Sarandon as Louise and Geena Davis as Thelma, the chemistry of this titular duo of friends who find themselves on the run is unparalleled. Facing down a harsh world where all they have is each other, it is an emotional epic that is hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure. Both Sarandon and Davis are each outstanding with the film shining even in the small moments with the two just bouncing off each other perfectly. Whether you’ve never had the chance to see it or you’ve seen it a dozen times, it is always worth sitting with. It is one of those films that is remembered for its iconic ending shot, but shines just as much on the journey to get there.

Till (2022)

Available on: May 9

Director: Chinonye Chukwu | Run Time: 130 min | Genre: Drama, History

Last but definitely not least is Till, a film that is as painful as it is essential. Telling the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, played by an outstanding Danielle Deadwyler, and how she fought for justice in an unjust world after losing her son to racist violence, it is an intentional work that holds space for the humanity of its characters just as it does their grief. Where a lesser film could have easily been exploitative, this one is far more delicate yet still unflinching in its depiction of the ugliness of America that destroys the lives of those it deems disposable.

