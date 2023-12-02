Month after month, Netflix dominates all the other streaming platforms in its number of subscribers, according to Statista, and one of its biggest drivers is the sheer amount of content it releases. There’s so much that it can sometimes be overwhelming to try and keep up with what’s new. Fortunately, that’s where we step in. December has a particularly exciting list of all-new titles as well as a large portion of a huge franchise all on its way. There’s the return of a classically loved animation, an incredible new biopic, and more. There is plenty of content to watch, and with the holiday season in full effect, you may find yourself watching all seven of the best upcoming Netflix releases.

May December

Image via IMBD

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Cory Michael Smith, Elizabeth Yu

May December is a story that revolves around an actress named Elizabeth Berry, who is played by Natalie Portman (Black Swan). She decides to immerse herself into the life of Gracie Atherton-Yoo, portrayed by Julianne Moore (The Big Lebowski), a woman infamous for a highly controversial relationship with Joe Yoo (Charles Melton). The film takes inspiration from real-life events, particularly the story of Mary Kay Letourneau, who was convicted of a felony in the 90s after being caught in a relationship with a 12-year-old student. Even after a lengthy sentence, Letourneau was not deterred from continuing the pursuit of the now-of-age student.

The Archies

Image via IMBD

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot., Mihir Ahuja

The Archies is an upcoming musical comedy, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie revolves around the fictional music band from the classic Archie Comics, but this version is based in 1960s India. It's still the same Archie (Agastya Nanda) and the gang navigating the timeless friendships they had back in Riverdale. But this time, they’re facing threats to a cherished park from developers.

Leave the World Behind

Image via IMBD

Director: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la Herrold, Kevin Bacon

The psychological thriller film Leave the World Behind was written, directed, and produced by Sam Esmail, adapting Rumaan Alam's novel by the same name. The plot revolves around a family vacation between a wife, Julia Roberts (Ticket To Paradise), and her husband, Ethan Hawke (Training Day), and their kids on Long Island. Suddenly, the getaway is disrupted by strangers, played by Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Myha'la Herrold (Bodies Bodies Bodies), bringing news of a mysterious blackout. As the crisis escalates, both families must survive in a collapsing world. It’s a very compelling tale of survival and human dynamics in the face of a crisis.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Image via IMBD

Director: Sam Fell

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Miranda Richardson

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is another British stop-motion animated comedy film, this time directed by Sam Fell and produced by the classic Aardman Animations and attended by Netflix Animation. It’s a sequel to the beloved Chicken Run. The story picks up after the daring escape from the Tweedys' farm. Ginger, voiced by Thandiwe Newton (The Pursuit of Happyness), discovers a beautiful island bird sanctuary, creating a fairy tale ending for her flock. However, a new danger led by a familiar foe threatens their newfound freedom. Determined to protect their paradise, Ginger and her team take on yet another risky mission.

Maestro

Image via IMBD

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman

Bradley Cooper directed another great film depicting the life of a musician after his great success with A Star Is Born. Maestro is a captivating biographical drama about the relationship between the renowned American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Starring Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) as Montealegre and Cooper as Bernstein. It focuses on Bernstein's marriage to Montealegre and the controversial arrangement that was made in love and life during that era. Carey Mulligan delivers a stellar performance as Montealegre, complemented by Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Bernstein, which has already garnered the attention of critics since its limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023. The soundtrack, featuring Bernstein's compositions, was meticulously curated by Cooper and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, which gives the movie an incredibly authentic feel.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Image via IMBD

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, Fra Fee

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is a highly anticipated space opera film directed by Zack Snyder, the same director who brought us 300, Watchmen, and even Dawn of the Dead. The film's storyline unfolds in a universe that is under the control of the corrupt government of Motherworld, where the moon of Veldt faces a threat from the Imperium, the oppressive forces led by Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee). Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) takes on the lead role of Kora, a former Imperium member on a quest for redemption, who is gathering warriors from across the galaxy to stand against Motherworld's impending forces. Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) portrays General Titus, a former Imperium general recruited to lead the fight, and Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) plays Kai, a mercenary and starship pilot hired by Kora.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Image via IMBD

Director: Cathy Yan

Cast: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is based on the DC Comics team, the Birds of Prey. It is the eighth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and serves as a spin-off and sequel to Suicide Squad. The film stars Margot Robbie (Barbie) as Harley Quinn, who, after ending things with The Joker, is threatened by Gotham City crime lord Roman Sionis, played by Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting). She joins forces with Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), forming the Birds of Prey, to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). The movie, although received with an underwhelming review at the box office, is one of the most underrated DC movies to date. This also marks just one of the 12 DC comic movies that are being released on Netflix this December.

Watch on Netflix