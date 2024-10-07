BOO! Did we scare you? Probably not, but maybe Disney+ will with their spooky and scary line-up for October. Tis the season for spooky and scary content after all, and while Disney+ might be more well-known for it's family-friendly frights, its sibling streamer of Hulu has some more content for the hardcore thrill seekers out there.

This month, there's plenty of original content from both Disney+ and Hulu to be excited about. This includes the continuation and eventual conclusion of the latest Marvel series, a surreal original horror film, and a reboot of a beloved sitcom. To find out what you can look forward to this month all while you get those creepy decorations put up for Halloween, here are just seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ for October 2024. Keep in mind that some of these movies and shows require an additional subscription to Hulu even though they can be watched on Disney+.

'Agatha All Along' Episodes 4-9

(2024-)

Image via Disney+

Available: October 2, 2024 (Episode 4), October 9, 2024 (Episode 5), October 16, 2024 (Episode 6), October 23, 2024 (Episode 7), Episode 30, 2024 (Episodes 8 and 9) Genre: Action, Horror Creator: Jac Schaeffer Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Adelstein, Sasheer Zamata, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Okwui Kpokwasili, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Debra Jo Rupp

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe last September with Agatha All Along, continuing the story left off by WandaVision. After losing her powers thanks to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Agatha regains her memories and sets out on a quest to regain her magic on the infamous Witches' Road. While she reluctantly assembles a coven to accomplish this task, the challenges the road presents may be too much for Agatha to handle. Agatha never has been a team player, but she'll need to be one if she hopes to survive.

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday night on Disney+, continuing into October, on October 2nd, 2024. Agatha All Along will conclude with a two-episode season finale on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024.

'La Máquina' (Mini-series)

(2024-)

Image via Hulu

Available: October 9, 2024 (Full Series, Hulu subscription required) Genre: Drama Cast: Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Lucía Méndez, Raúl Briones, Luis Gnecco, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, and Karina Gidi

When they're not starring in Werewolf By Night or Andor, Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna are companions and off the screen. They're now set to reunite in the new Hulu original sports drama, La Máquina. Esteban (Gael García Bernal) was once a universally beloved boxer, but his career and personal health has begun to spiral. Despite this, his friend and manager Andy (Diego Luna) is working tirelessly to revive Esteban's career with one big fight.

The complete series of La Máquina will be available to stream on Disney+ via Hulu on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024.

'Mr. Crocket'

Available: October 11, 2024 (Hulu subscription required) Genre: Horror Director: Brandon Espy Cast: Jerrika Hinton, Elvis Nolasco, Alex Akpobome, Kristolyn Lloyd, Lyla Randall, Akim Black, Ayden Gavin, Jabari Striblin, and Riley Vinson

Everyone loves Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, but Mr. Crocket is the complete and total opposite. When a young mother (Jerrika Hinton) buys a VHS tape of a children's show for her son, it initially looks like a perfectly harmless little program. However, things change when the show's main character, Mr. Crocket (Elvis Nolasco), comes to life and begins tormenting the woman and her family.

Mr. Crocket will be available to stream on Disney+ via Hulu on Friday, October 11, 2024.​​​​​​​

'Family Guy' (Halloween Special)

Image via Fox

Available: October 14, 2024 (Hulu subscription required) Genre: Comedy, animation Director: Julius Wu Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Glen Powell

The Griffins are celebrating Halloween in a big way with a brand-new Halloween Special for Family Guy. Here, Peter (Seth MacFarlane) and the rest of the game are hoping to win Quahog's annual pumpkin contest. To do so, they'll need to beat the reigning champ, Patrick McCloskey, voiced by special guest star Glen Powell.

The Family Guy Halloween special will be available to stream on Disney+ via Hulu on Monday, October 14th, 2024.

'LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition'

Image via Marvel

Available: October 18, 2024 Genre: Animation

LEGO has had a big presence on Disney+, such as with the recently released LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Now, Marvel is getting the LEGO treatment once again with LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition. The new LEGO Marvel story will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes unite once again to face an all-new threat that they've never faced before.

LEGO Marvel AVengers: Mission Demolition will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, October 18, 2024.

'2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame'

Image via ABC

Available: October 19, 2024 (Premieres live at 7:00 PM EST) Genre: Ceremony

Once again, Disney+ will be hosting Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony for 2024. As always, some of the music industry's biggest names will inducted into the Hall of Fame - an honor that most musicians only dream of. This year's inductees include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Foreigner, and more.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at 7:00 PM EST on Saturday, October 19th, 2024.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Season 1

Image via Disney

Available: October 30, 2024 (Weekly, six episode series premiere, premieres October 29 on Disney Channel before being available to stream next day on Disney+) Genre: Comedy Cast: Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Mimi Gianopulos, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkai Thiele, Max Matenko, Aiden Arnold, and Taylor Cora

Last but certainly not least, the Russos are back with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - the sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place. Not only are original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie back for the show as Alex and Justin Russo, but they're also executive producers this time around. Now grown adults instead of high school students, Alex and Justin hope to follow in their father's footsteps and raise the next generation of wizards while keeping their magical heritage a secret.

The first six episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere first on Disney Channel on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024, before becoming available to stream the next day on Disney+. New episodes will then air every following Tuesday on Disney Channel and every following Wednesday on Disney+.

