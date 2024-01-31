After an exciting start to 2024 with awards and new releases, it’s time to look forward to the month of love and romance. This February, Netflix is adding a host of new shows and series to its library. While some of them are arriving on the streamer after moving out of their original platforms, several other titles are debuting exclusively on Netflix. From international series to popular local shows and more, this month’s list of shows is absolutely binge-worthy.

Also, this year, for the first time ever, Netflix will be live-streaming a prestigious award ceremony. So, without any delay, find out about the event and other top new shows coming to Netflix this February.

The Tourist (Season 1 & 2)

Available: February 1, 2024 - February 29, 2024 | Created By: Chris Sweeney, Harry and Jack Williams

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Genevieve Lemon, Damon Herriman

This Australian drama thriller series follows a man from a car crash, who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital without any memory of who he is and his past. Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) stars as the titular tourist, Elliot, who is desperately searching for his identity in the heart of the Australian outback. The Tourist premiered in 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, on Stan in Australia, and on HBO Max in the US. It was renewed for a second season soon after its release, which premiered on January 1, 2024, in other territories. With the series being dropped from Max, The Tourist will now be available for US audiences exclusively on Netflix. The six-episode first season arrives on February 1, followed by the latest second season, available on and from February 29, 2024. The Tourist Season 2 will see Elliot and Helen heading to Ireland to learn more about Elliot’s identity, but they are forced to face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.

One Day

Available: February 8, 2024 | Created By: Molly Manners

Cast: Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Eleanor Tomlinson, Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny

For those looking for a little dose of romance in February, this British drama series is right on point. Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls, One Day follows two graduates who go their separate ways after graduation but meet every year after that. Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) interact for the first time towards the end of their academic year and part ways the next day. Although they don’t get romantically involved, they develop a friendship. Each episode sees them a year older and explores their respective lives and relationships, as they grow, get together and separate, and experience the joys and pains of their bonding. Set in 1988, One Day has a similar vibe to When Harry Meets Sally, albeit with a very different approach to the romance and narrative thereof. The 14-part Netflix series is the second screen adaptation of Nicholls’ novel, with the first film adaptation made in 2011 starring Anne Hathway and Jim Sturgess.

A Killer Paradox (Season 1)

Available: February 9, 2024 | Created By: Lee Chang-hee

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon

This upcoming South Korean crime drama is based on the eponymous webtoon by Kkomabi and tells the story of a man who accidentally murders a serial killer and is pursued by a relentless detective. As the story unfolds (as in the webtoon), his victims are discovered to be hardened criminals. A Killer Paradox stars Choi Woo-shik of Train to Busan and Parasite fame as the protagonist, Lee Tang, an average college student who discovers that he can identify evil people after his first accidental killing — which then leads to more killings until a shrewd detective is hot on his trail in a cat-and-mouse chase. So, does that make Lee a vigilante seeking justice for those who escaped the law or is it some kind of retribution? You’ll have to find out when the dark, twisted thriller arrives this February. The Netflix original series also stars Sense 8’s Son Suk-ku and Badland Hunters’ Lee Hee-Joon. A Killer Paradox is directed by Lee Chang-hee, who has previously directed the film The Vanished and the series Hell Is Other People, with the show’s script penned by Kim Da-min.

Love is Blind (Season 6)

Available: February 14, 2024 | Created By: Chris Coelen

Cast: Nick and Vanessa Lachey

What is a Valentine’s Day without some real-life romance and singles finding love? Arriving just for the special day of love, Love is Blind is returning for an all-new Season 6 this February. The ever-popular dating reality show follows singles who try to match up with their perfect partner and fall in love. But it’s not that easy. The couples cannot see each other in person and must form an emotional connection before conquering physical attraction. Season 6 is set in North Carolina, with the show’s hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning with a fresh set of 30 singles. Per the show’s standard format, the new pod squad would meet their soulmates and embark on a new journey of love and romance, with some of them possibly ending up with a fairytale wedding. But no matter how their journey ends, their lives hereon will never be the same. Love is Blind Season 6 will begin streaming on February 14, 2024, with new episodes dropping weekly, every Wednesday, through March 6, 2024. Billed as a reality dating experiment show, Love is Blind was created by Chris Coelen (Married at First Sight) and produced by Kinetic Content. Premiered in February 2020, Love Is Blind has been running for six seasons with a brand-new seventh season on the horizon.

Warrior (Season 1-3)

Available: February 16, 2024 | Created By: Jonathan Tropper

Cast: Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew

This martial arts crime drama first premiered in 2019 on Cinemax and was the network’s final series. Warrior is based on an original concept by Bruce Lee and developed for television by Jonathan Tropper of Banshee fame. Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee serves as an executive producer on the show, along with filmmaker Justin Lin of the Fast & Furious franchise fame. The historical series is set during the Tong Wars of the late 1870s in San Francisco and follows Ah Sahm, played by Andrew Koji, a martial arts prodigy who travels from China to America in search of his sister. But once he arrives in San Francisco, he finds himself sold off to work as an assassin for one of the most powerful “tongs” (organized crime fraternities) in Chinatown, amid a violent turf war. After running for two seasons on Cinemax, Warrior was renewed for a third season and moved to Max, before getting canceled. Although it’s not a new show, Netflix subscribers will get to watch this critically acclaimed show for the first time and binge on the entire series. On its release, Warrior was well-received among fans and critics with 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings and earned two Emmy nominations.

Avatar The Last Airbender (Season 1)

Available: February 22, 2024 | Created By: Albert Kim

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

The much-awaited live-action adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon series is finally here. For those new to the franchise, Avatar: The Last Airbender, aka Avatar: The Legend of Aang is an all-new adventure fantasy series adapted from the animated series of the same name that aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The upcoming Netflix series is set in a war-torn Asian and Indigenous American-inspired world where some people are gifted with the ability to bend the four elements of nature – fire, water, earth, or air. The series focuses on a young boy named Aang, the last living Airbender, who bridges the mortal and spirit worlds. He is also the only one with the ability to bend all of the four elements. And now, with his new friends, Aang sets out to master the four elements and restore peace and balance to the world. Avatar: The Last Airbender is based on the eponymous original work by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzk, and has been in the works since 2018. The eight-episode series is developed by Albert Kim (Nikita) with the voice cast including Elizabeth Yu (Somewhere in Queens) and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0).

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Available: February 24 | Directed By: Alex Rudzinski

With the awards season in full swing, here’s some exciting news that is sure to delight fans and Netflix users. For the first time, Netflix will be live-streaming the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Annual Awards by SAG-AFTRA honors the best achievements in film and television and the upcoming 30th edition will revisit the highlighted performances of 2023 across big and small screens. The nominees were announced via Netflix and SAG Awards’ Instagram Live, on January 10, 2024, by Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. The award ceremony is produced for the first time by Silent House Productions (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour). Among the nominations for films, Barbie and Oppenheimer have secured the most, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon and American Fiction, while on television/streaming, Succession and The Bear take the lead, followed by Beef. In December, Barbra Streisand was announced as the recipient of the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award. The 30th Annual SAG Awards will stream on Saturday, February 24, 2024, live from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST.

