It's common to hear we've seen it all when it comes to romantic comedies, but time and again and an indie film comes up to remind us that when you factor in diversity, there are a lot more themes to be covered in these types of stories. 7 Days is a romantic comedy set to premiere in late March that tells the story of a couple who gets locked inside just as COVID restrictions are put in effect — and that makes them discover a lot more about each other than they originally intended. After revealing the movie's word-of-mouth popularity during last year's Tribeca Film Festival, Deadline has now revealed the trailer and release date for the rom-com exclusively.

The 7 Days trailer showcases exactly what a rom-com needs to sell: perfect chemistry between the main characters. Karan Soni (Deadpool) plays Ravi, a shy and awkward guy who realizes he can't let his insecurities get the best of him during confinement, while Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) is Rita, a girl who refuses to bow down to what she considers old-fashioned Indian customs, including the arranged marriages.

The trailer also shows the non-couple experiencing some situations we've all gone through in the last couple of years, such as obsessing about masks, exercising indoors, working from home, challenging themselves in the kitchen, and getting their booze on. All of that happens across a week, which at the height of the pandemic feels equivalent to several months, of course.

7 Days is directed by Roshan Seti, who also created the FOX medical series The Resident. The romcom is Seti's first outing as director, and it earned him a nomination at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in the Best First Feature category. Seti co-wrote the script with Soni, who also makes his feature film writing debut.

When talking about his film to Deadline, Seti revealed what he wanted to achieve with the romantic comedy and how he hopes it resonates with the public:

“We made this movie as a loving ode to the traditional arranged marriages that raised many of us. The story is meant to both embody and subvert the expectations of romantic comedies. We think it’s a love story you haven’t seen before rooted in the hilarity and warmth of Indian-American culture.”

7 Days premieres wide in theaters on March 25. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Set up by their traditional Indian parents on a pre-arranged date, Ravi and Rita seemingly have nothing in common. When a shelter-in-place mandate is issued as the COVID outbreak intensifies, Ravi is forced to spend the night at Rita’s. The situation turns both awkward and enlightening when they find themselves trapped inside together for a week.

