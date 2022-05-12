After the Disney-Fox deal completed, many MCU fans were excited that The Fantastic Four could finally join the MCU, and Marvel Studios has already started getting the ball rolling on their debut. The iconic Marvel team is currently set to end Phase 4 with a reboot film, and rumors have been flying around about who could possibly be portraying each member. While no official casting news has broken, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did introduce John Krasinski as Richard Reeds/Mr. Fantastic, and the reboot did find a director early on with MCU Spider-Man director Jon Watts initially set to helm the film.

However, the Fantastic Four reboot hit a snag recently, with Watts exiting from the film citing that he wanted to step away from superhero movies for a little while. A fair enough reason, but now Fantastic Four is without a captain at the helm and Marvel Studios needs to find a fitting replacement. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options for them to pick to bring The Fantastic Four into the MCU.

Peyton Reed (Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp)

If you’re looking for a director comparable to Watts, there’s no one better than Peyton Reed, who directs all the Ant-Man films in the MCU.

With Reed already being an MCU alum, he would fit right into the franchise’s style and the vibe of Ant-Man’s comedy and sci-fi action isn’t that far off from what people would expect with Fantastic Four. Plus, he’s likely going to set the direction of the MCU going forward with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so why not have him also debut an important new team of heroes?

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place Franchise)

Frankly, if Krasinski is already set to play Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming reboot, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Marvel Studios tap him to direct as well.

Krasinski has certainly proved himself to be a highly capable director with both A Quiet Place films, and why go searching for a director if you have one in front of you? Fans would certainly love the choice and Krasinski feels ready to take on a big task like this.

Deborah Chow (Obi-Wan Kenobi Series)

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ is set to bring Ewan McGregor back as the fan-favorite Jedi with director Deborah Chow set to helm the whole series, and if it works out, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see Marvel Studios tap her to direct Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has expressed interest in having a more diverse lineup of directors work in the MCU, and Chow’s experience in the genre and directing has made her more than worthy of helming Fantastic Four. If Obi-Wan Kenobi ends up being a massive hit, don’t be surprised if Chow becomes a frontrunner.

Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man, Upgrade)

Given his preference to the horror genre, Leigh Whannell would definitely be a long shot pick, but Marvel Studios shouldn’t overlook him for Fantastic Four.

The DCEU has certainly benefited from bringing well-known horror directors out the genre to make their superhero flicks, and with films like Upgrade and The Invisible Man, Whannell has shown his unique vision for sci-fi that could be awesome to see in a Fantastic Four movie.

Justin Lin (Fast and Furious Franchise)

With the news of Fast and Furious alum Justin Lin departing from the upcoming tenth installment, it's perhaps possible he's got time on his hands to join the MCU to direct Fantastic Four.

Lin is no stranger to helming big franchises for years on end given his history with the Fast and Furious franchise, and his films have shown that he can work on a large scale and scope that delivers incredibly fun action. Not to mention, he’s played a big part in building the Fast and Furious family, a quality that the MCU surely wants with their Fantastic Four films.

Kate Herron (Loki Series)

Another MCU alum that Marvel Studios could tap to direct Fantastic Four is Loki director Kate Herron, since her excellent work on Loki should make her a top pick.

Loki remains one of the MCU’s most beloved series, and kicked off an era of heading into the multiverse, so Herron can certainly take on big tasks and has shown that she can direct stories that resonate with the fans, something that Fantastic Four will need when it debuts.

Travis Knight (Bumblebee)

After Bumblebee essentially saved the Transformers franchise, it’s mind-blowing that director Travis Knight hasn’t been nabbed by major studios for similarly big projects. He would be a terrific choice for Marvel Studios if they got him for Fantastic Four.

The emotional heart and stunning action he brought with both Bumblebee and his animated directorial debut Kubo and the Two Strings would be perfect for a Fantastic Four movie. Knight is the kind of inventive and easy-to-love director that would fit excellently in the MCU, and Fantastic Four is a great place for him to join the fray.

