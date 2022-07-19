Oil sizzles as it hits the cold pan against the hot flame on the stove, the sharp knife taps against the cutting board as it's dicing up carrots, and chefs glide around the kitchen as they rush to prepare the next dish against a clock that's ticking. FX's 2022 show, The Bear didn't intend to glorify the culinary business but showed the harsh realities that cooks and chefs face daily.

The Bear,praised as a must-watch show of 2022, has already been renewed for a second season. Season one of the series showed viewers the anxiety and stress that Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) had to navigate, after he took over The Original Beef of Chicagoland, a sandwich shop drowning in debt. However, Carmen wasn't the only chef who tried to pull off the impossible or revolutionize cooking in the fast-paced restaurant business.

'Big Night' (1996)

The stakes are high for chefs Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and Secondo (Stanley Tucci), two brothers destined to bring their Italian cuisine from their home country to the United States. As they opened their Italian restaurant in New Jersey, they soon learned they had a competitor that brought in more customers than their restaurant. To ensure they still make all their payment, they organized a feast serving only their best dishes to impress a famous singer.

Primo and Secondo didn't always agree on how they should run the restaurant. Primo wanted to share his inventive culinary dishes with the guests that stepped foot into his restaurant. Secondo was concerned with the restaurant making enough money by feeding people what they wanted to eat. Big Night (1996) is available on YouTube.

'Chef' (2014)

Who says that a restaurant can't be on wheels? Chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) enjoyed mixing ingredients to create a new dish and while his sous chefs liked his creative ideas, the restaurant owner wasn't too fond of Carl's experimental dishes. After receiving harsh criticism from a food critic, Chef Carl quit his job and bought a food truck.

Chef Carl was serving up Cuban food and following his rules. His former coworker Martin (John Leguizamo) and Carl's son joined him in feeding Miami's hungry guests. Chef (2014) was a satisfying film that features the contrasting environments of in a kitchen and working in a food truck. Chef is available on HBO Max.

Among the 100 movies that Helen Mirren appeared in, she starred in the drama The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014). Mirren's character, Madame Mallory, owned a fine-dining restaurant in France. She paid close attention to every element that went into a dish. Her restaurant didn't have direct competition, but that soon changed when Papa Kadam (Om Puri) and his family found an empty building and decided to open an Indian restaurant.

Kadam's new restaurant sat directly across the street from Madame Mallory, and she wasn't too pleased about it. However, that didn't stop Papa, who intended to promote Indian cuisine in France prepared by his talented son, Hassan (Manish Dayal). The Hundred-Foot Journey is available on YouTube.

'Burnt' (2015)

Similar to Carmen from The Bear, Bradley Cooper's character Adam Jones in Burnt (2015) worked in the most luxurious and exquisite restaurants. Except Adam Jones had a history of drug use that negatively impacted his career. After cleaning up his bad habits, he tried his hand at cooking again in a restaurant by securing a job as a Chef at a two-star Michelin restaurant. Adam's goal is to transform the kitchen enough for the restaurant to earn another Michelin star.

Adam searched for his former co-workers to apologize for his wrongdoings since his actions impacted their careers. Regaining the trust of his co-workers and convincing them to work for Adam proved to be more challenging than Adam anticipated. While viewers can't visit the restaurant where Adam works in where he serves delicious foods, viewers can still watch the movie Burnt on Pluto TV.

'Sweetbitter' (2018-2019)

Viewers looking to watch a series revolving around the hectic restaurant environment might want to watch Sweetbitter (2018-2019). The series starred Ella Purnell as Tess, a 22-year-old who moved to New York City and started working as a waitress in a downtown restaurant.

While the protagonist isn't a chef in this series, so viewers might not necessarily see the chefs preparing dishes from scratch in the kitchen. However, as a waitress, Tess's life revolves around secrets and relationships between the waitresses and bartenders working in the restaurant. Throughout the series, Tess attitude began to change. Sweetbitter is available on STARZ.

'Boiling Point' (2021)

Chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) found out that a food critic, a celebrity chef, and a couple that planned their marriage proposal all reserved a seat at the restaurant tonight. While this news might not scare too many chefs, this news followed after Andy learned that the restaurant ranked poorly in health and safety and earned a three-star rating.

If that wasn't enough, several mishaps and arguments between the personnel arose as Andy attempted to handle them. Boiling Point (2021) shares the chaotic world of culinary cooking that The Bear articulates in its show. Boiling Point is available on Roku Channel.

'Uncorked' (2020)

Besides Netflix's reality cooking competition shows such as Nadiya’s Time to Eat (2019 - present) and The American Barbecue Showdown (2020 -present), Netflix also had an original drama centered on running the family business. Uncorked (2020) starred Courtney B. Vance as Louis, owner of the Memphis Barbecue restaurant. His entire family worked at the restaurant, including his son Elijah (Mamoudou Athie), who didn't share the same passion for barbecue as his father.

Elijah had a gift for deciphering between wines and recognizing their flavors. He hopes to become a master sommelier, except his interests began to conflict with his work at the restaurant. His father expected to pass the family business to him. Uncorked is available on Netflix.

