"Enough is enough! I have had it with these [redacted] snakes on this [redacted] plane!"

Cinema-loving audience members aren't that hard to please. We want to be entertained. We want to laugh. We want to be scared. If a film ticks just one of these boxes, it's bound to strike a chord with audiences. If it manages to tick them all, it's bound to be a classic.

Think of Edgar Wright's beloved zombie flick Shaun Of The Dead or Ruben Fleischer's Zombieland, films that don't only strike fear into our hearts but also tickle our funny bones. However, when a film strives to these great heights but misses the mark, the results can be messy. In some cases, horror comedies are so bad that they're actually good.

Piranha 3D - No Medals For Guessing The Threat In This Film

To cut Piranha 3D some slack, the film is everything it promises to be. A small town is invaded by an army of piranhas who arrive just in time for spring break, meaning just about everybody in town is spending the day on the water. For anybody hoping this film might have some of the tension of Jaws, you're going to be disappointed. While it's guaranteed you will not be scared at any point, you will likely find yourself laughing hysterically.

Whether it's the choppy design of the piranhas themselves or the ridiculous, exaggerated, and wildly inappropriate characters, Piranha is bound to leave a smile on your face. Incredibly, the film stars Elisabeth Shue, Ving Rhames, and Adam Scott, who was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed Apple TV series Severance.

Snakes On A Plane — Everything It Says In The Tin

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the finest actors of our time. He's starred in almost every Quentin Tarantino film, he's wielded a lightsaber, and he even helped the Avengers assemble. It's arguable that he's never done anything more memorable than face off against a bunch of snakes while on a plane. Jackson plays FBI agent Neville Flynn, who must protect his fellow passengers from an incredible amount of snakes deliberately released onto the plane to kill a witness preparing to testify against a mob boss.

This film is full of memorable moments: From Jackson's infamous line, 'I have had enough of these mother***king snakes on this mother***king plane,' to a snake literally biting a man's penis. This film is an absolute riot for all the wrong reasons, and after watching it, it's easy to see why Jackson would rather make blockbuster films like this than Oscar-bait films.

Leprechaun — Somehow They Made Eight Of These

A lot of people think Jennifer Aniston got her start on Friends. Unfortunately, those people are wrong. One year before she first starred as the most stylish woman in New York, Rachel Green, Aniston starred opposite Warwick Davis in the bafflingly weird Leprechaun. The film follows an evil, violent Leprechaun (Davis) on a quest to retrieve his pot of gold that a family has found and claimed for themselves.

Davis makes for a frightening, albeit wacky villain who spends the entirety of the film walking a tightrope between sadistic and cartoonish. He's menacing enough in one-on-one scenarios, but some of his kills are utterly laughable. The best example of this is the scene where he kills a man with a sharpened pogo stick. Not the most intimidating weapon of choice.

Fantasy Island — Nobody's Fantasy

The trailer for Fantasy Island looked promising. It boasted a fantastic cast, scenic locations, and it was based on a known and appreciated property. Unfortunately, the film did not live up to its potential. Far from it, actually. The cast, which features Lucy Hale, Michael Peña, and Maggie Q, are all committed to their roles but let down by a meandering script.

The film never really knows if it wants to focus more on scaring audiences or making them laugh and, as a result, does neither. Cutting between two men whose only fantasy is to get lucky, to a woman torturing her childhood bully is jarring, to say the least, and by the film's conclusion, audiences seem to find the jump scares funnier than the jokes. Not long after the film was released, Fantasy Island was rebooted once again, this time into a TV show on FOX.

Sharknado — Did Anybody Really Think This Franchise Would Be Good?

What if a bunch of sharks got sucked into a tornado and then dropped onto the unsuspecting public? This utterly ridiculous question is the premise of the entire Sharknado franchise. Nobody would argue with you if you thought the premise was insane, yet it was broad enough to spawn a six-film franchise bloated with celebrity cameos. Everybody from Frankie Muniz to David Hasselhoff made appearances in one of the films, all of which are equally terrible, but that's its charm.

The CGI is some of the shoddiest of the last two decades, and Fin Shepard's chainsaw arm is like something out of a teenager's dream. Yet it all comes together to make a thoroughly enjoyable franchise of films that embrace the ridiculous to great effect.

Zombeavers — That's Right, Zombie Beavers

Just when people thought there was nothing new left to do with zombies, somebody goes and makes a film about beaver zombies and completely reignites interest in the undead. Zombeavers is a low-budget film full of charm and practical effects, based on one of the silliest scripts of recent times. The zombeavers themselves are rather terrifying to look at, even if their movement is a little clunky and comedic. A delightful and completely unexpected Bill Burr appearance also gives the film bonus points.

The hilarity arrives, however, when one of the girls is bitten by a zombeaver which doesn't just turn her into a zombie but instead transforms her into a half human, half beaver zombie. If you're imagining something utterly ridiculous, you're on the right lines. Zombeavers should be admired for crafting such an utterly watchable film on such a low budget. Also, the Zombeaver song basically deserved a Grammy.

Scary Movie 5 - Yikes

It's known that the Scary Movie franchise has always poked fun at the horror industry, but by the time Scary Movie 5 hit theatres, audience members were no longer laughing with the film; instead, they were laughing at it. As is expected, Scary Movie 5 parodies several popular horror films, including Paranormal Activity, The Cabin In The Woods, and Insidious, but the jokes never land as intended. Instead, audiences find amusement in the wooden performances and awkward banter between actors and celebrities hardly in their prime.

The film is funny for all the wrong reasons, and that is probably why we won't be getting another Scary Movie anytime soon. The sound-alike Morgan Freeman narrator is pretty funny, though. So, bonus points there.

