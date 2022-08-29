On a chilly night, many viewers might find comfort by grabbing a cup of tea or hot chocolate and snuggling under a blanket while watching a movie that is full of suspense. An ideal movie that falls under the category of mysteries builds suspense, where the situation can drastically change at a moment's notice.

It's also a movie that the characters and viewers are tasked with trying to find the killer or the missing artifact, but neither the characters nor the viewers, are given all the information at once. These types of mystery movies can be found on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and HBO Max. One channel that also airs puzzling thrillers is the Hallmark Channel.

'Wedding Planner Mystery' (2014) (5.9/10)

Image via WPM Productions

Wedding planners makes sure that every last detail is accounted for. They make sure that the bride, groom, photographer and the band are in their correct spots and have everything ready. Planning for one wedding may be difficult, but Carnegie Kincaid (Erica Durance) in Wedding Planner Mystery (2014), had to plan for two weddings.

The last thought on her mind was to involve herself in a murder and kidnappings scheme that she was accused of participating in. Based on about 1,153 IMDb user reviews, Wedding Planner Mystery earned 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Wedding Planner Mystery is available on Plex.

'Redemption in Cherry Springs' (2021) (6.1/10)

Image via Choice Films

Not all mystery films have an unsolved murder investigation, some rely on having a missing person. Rochelle Aytes starred in the 2021 film Redemption in Cherry Springs. She portrayed Melanie Abrams, a reporter working for the Boston Chronicle, who took a break from work to return to Cherry Springs.

However, when she found out one of her friends was missing, she worked with the local detective to uncover the clues as to what led to her disappearance. Based on about 437 IMDb user reviews, Redemption in Cherry Springs earned 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Redemption in Cherry Springs is available on Fubo TV.

'To Catch a Spy' (2021) (6.2/10)

Image via Leif Films

Hotel Optima in Malta geared up for its grand reopening and hoped to welcome tourists from around the world. Chloe Day (Nathalie Kelley) from Destination Traveler Magazine traveled to Malta to write about the tourism in the area. One night, after looking over her balcony, she saw a man laying on the ground below her. She believed that the man could have been dead.

The problem was that no one else saw the man, and there was no trace of anyone who possibly was there. Chloe was determined to find out who moved the body. Based on about 838 IMDb user reviews, To Catch a Spy (2022) earned 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. To Catch a Spy is available on The Roku Channel.

'Cut, Color, Murder' (2022) (6.3/10)

Image via Crown Media Productions

Julie Gonzalo, who played in multiple Hallmark movies, portrayed Ali Reed in the 2022 thriller Cut, Color, Murder. The film followed Ali, the owner of the Monarch Salon in Idaho who was helping the contestants prepare for the Miss Golden Peak Beauty Pageant. During the stress of prepping for the pageant, one of the beauty pageant organizers was found dead.

In Cut, Color, Murder, Ali isn't only a salon owner, she often kept a watchful eye for anyone suspicious that crossed her path. When she heard about the latest murder, Ali paired up with detective Kyle to track the culprit. Based on about 632 IMDb user reviews, Cut, Color, Murder earned 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Cut, Color, Murder is available on Fubo TV.

'Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery' (2022) (6.6/10)

Image via Timeless Pictures

Nikki Deloach starred in the 2022 film Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery. In the film, she portrayed Goldy Berry, a recently divorced mom who started to pursue her dream of owning a catering business. While the film did incorporate a romantic plot, it wasn't the central plot of the film. One of Goldy's friends was discovered dead after driving off a cliff, yet one detective questioned whether her death wasn't an accident.

Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery is based on the book series, Goldy B. Schultz Culinary Mystery, written by Diane Mott Davidson. Based on about 506 IMDb user reviews, Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery earned 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery is available on the Roku Channel.

'Garage Sale Mysteries' (2013-2019) (7.1/10)

Image via Front Street Pictures

Furniture, clothes, and toys are usually the types of items most people find at garage sales. Some individuals might be lucky to find items that are rich with history and worth more than what the seller is selling them for. In the Garage Sales Mysteries (2013-2019), Jennifer Shannon (Lori Loughlin) scouted Garage Sales searching for items that she could later sell at her antique store, Rags to Riches.

When she searched for these fine treasures, she got tangled up in an ongoing investigation. Garage Sales Mysteries provides viewers with an intriguing case to solve with each episode following a different case. Based on about 413 IMDb user reviews, Garage Sale Mysteries earned 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Garage Sale Mysteries is available on Sling TV.

'Aurora Teagarden Mysteries' (2015 - ) (7.5/10)

Image via Hallmark Channel

Candace Cameron Bure, famous for her role as D.J. Tanner on Full House (1987-1995) and Fuller House (2016-2020), starred in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (2015-). Her character, Aurora Teagarden worked as an assistant librarian and a member of a club that tries to solve murder mysteries. The movies in the mystery series are based on the book series written by Charlaine Harris.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries is another series of about an hour and 30 minutes films, where Aurora is tasked with a new mystery in each episode. According to 1,402 IMDb user reviews, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries earned 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movies are available on Tubi, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

