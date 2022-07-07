Out of the growing number of streaming services available to the world, Disney+ is one of the most popular. This is in part because pure Disney is not the only content available on this platform. In addition to the magic that has captured audiences for almost a century, Pixar animation, the galactic adventures of Star Wars, the superhero powerhouse of the MCU, and the natural world of National Geographic can be accessed on this streaming service. This ensures that Disney+ draws in any and all viewers who covet 'all the best stories.'

While fans and subscribers love to revisit their favorite cinematic projects whenever they like, the thrill of Disney+ doesn't come only from works of years past. Some of the streaming service's biggest successes come in the form of their own original series. And though a wealth of successful projects have aired on the platform, there are a few that stand out above all the rest. Rotten Tomatoes rates these series as being the best the Disney+ has to offer.

'The Imagineering Story' (2019-): Pure Disney

Academy Award nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks takes viewers on a journey through the land of Disney. Walt Disney's idea to bring a fantastical world of stories into the real world turns into the global expansion of the amusement park chain. The hardships and eventual success of this task are all shown in the docuseries of The Imagineering Story.

Documentary is a quietly popular genre of cinematic entertainment, and it has been for decades. So when you pair a documentary with the magic of Disney, you get a docuseries that was bound to get the highest rating since its inception. The Imagineering Story has a Tomatometer score of 100%, and an audience rating of a record-high 97%.

'Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian' (2020-): Return To The Far Away Galaxy

One of the first Disney+ hit original series was Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Set shortly after the fall of the Galactic Empire, The Mandalorian follows the titular character (Pedro Pascal) on his adventures throughout the outer reaches of a lawless galaxy. The original show earned a 93% from Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 91%.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian goes behind the scenes of the show, giving fans a look at how the series was made with interviews and anecdotes from a multitude of the cast and crew. The Disney Gallery series performed better than the show in question, with a 100% on the Tomatometer and a 95% audience score.

'Diary Of A Future President' (2020-2021): The Student Before The Leader

The future couldn't be possible without the past. Diary of a Future President embraces this notion by showing Elena's past, and how it shaped her future. The series follows Elena (Tess Romero) through the trials and tribulations of grade school as she grows and comes into her own. She writes her adventures down in her diary, so that her future self (and audiences) can review her story.

The coming-of-age story ran for two seasons, but was canceled before a third season could be made. Elena's teenage adventures, like many other stories from Disney+, earned yet another 100% on the Tomatometer. Audiences gave Diary of a Future President a score of 85%.

'Dug Days' (2021-): Man's Best Friend

Many people (excluding cat lovers) can agree that dogs are quite possibly the most beloved of all pets. Perhaps that is why Disney+ decided to create a short series based on the adventures of a particularly loved animated dog, Dug (voiced by Bob Peterson), from the 2009 movie Up.

In Up, there is a blimp full of dogs with collars that allow them to voice their thoughts. The standout hound is Dug, whose curiosity and loyalty keep him by Carl's (voiced by the late Edward Asner) side as he tries to reach the home of his dreams. Picking up after the events of the movie, Dug Days shows the title dog as he goes on the new adventures that come with domesticated life. The adorable series earned 100% from the Tomatometer and a 92% audience score.

'Marvel's 616' (2020-): Superhero Central

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a franchise that has taken over pop-culture. It can sometimes be hard to believe that these movies only exist because of a series of comic books that were first written in 1939. The Marvel 616 docuseries explores the start of these heroes, showing how they have shaped the future and how the future has shaped them.

Marvel 616 (titled after Earth 616, the main world of the comics) shows the journey of heroes. From creators to characters to blockbusters and back again, Marvel 616 depicts the history of the comics and how their evolution has impacted the world today. Though it earned a low 68% from audiences, the Tomatometer gave the series an unabashed 100%.

'Welcome To Earth' (2021-): The Wonders Of Nature

Will Smith dives into Earth's most wondrous and unexplored locations to experience all the natural world has to offer. From the dark depths of the mysterious ocean to the open safari, Smith and trained experts go on an 'awe-inspiring journey' of planet Earth.

Though Will Smith's actions at this year's Academy Awards ceremony have caused many problems for the actor, he still has a wealth of projects underway. The Welcome To Earth Disney+ docuseries from National Geographic earned 100% from the Tomatoemeter, and an 87% audience score.

'Ms. Marvel' (2022-): The New (Jersey) Hero

Ms. Marvel is a story centered around a fangirl of superheroes who becomes is on the way to becoming a hero herself. The six-part series follows Kamala Khan as she struggles with cosmic problems and teenage woes. When she discovers that she has superpowers, she must find a way to save her world and become the type of hero she has always wanted to be.

The latest project in a decades-long line of hero stories from the MCU, Ms. Marvel is just as popular as any of her predecessors. As of episode four, the show has a Tomatometer score of 98%, and an audience score of 82%. If the first quartet of episodes is any indication, the last two parts of the series will solidify the success of Marvel's newest hero.

Honorable Mentions: What About The Rest?

The franchise fans out there (you know who you are) are probably wondering; where's the rest? What about Obi-Wan Kenobi? What about Loki and WandaVision? It all comes down to the ratings. Though many of the series listed above have earned hundred percents from Rotten Tomatoes, that is not the case for the majority of the Disney+ series. That does not mean, however, that these series performed poorly.

Marvel's original series have all been highly rated. Some of the highest are What If...? earning a 94% for both scores, and Loki and Hawkeye, which are tied at 92% on the Tomatometer and 91% for the fan scores. WandaVision stands with a 91% Tomatometer score and an 88% from the audience. The The Beatles: Get Back docuseries earned a 93% for both categories. Though Obi-Wan Kenobi only received an 83% on the Tomatometer, Star Wars: Visions earned a 98%. There are plenty of other highly rated Disney+ original series out there, and with all the new projects the platform has in their line-up, there are sure to be more on the way!

