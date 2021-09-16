Netflix has just released the official trailer for the Brazilian thriller flick 7 Prisoners, which is primed to hit select theaters and globally on the streaming network in November. Two of the official collateral awards of the 78th Venice International Film Festival recognized the film, which also received the Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award for Best Foreign Film, and an honorable mention from the Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente. 7 Prisoners is directed by Socrates director Alexandre Moratto and written by Moratto and Thayná Mantesso.

The trailer follows 18-year-old Mateus, played by Christian Malheiros, who, after accepting a job at a junkyard in São Paolo to better his family's life, is shuttled with a few other boys to the city. After arriving, the boys soon realize they must endure exhausting work in a scrapyard run by the terrifying Luca (Rodrigo Santoro). With Mateus in an awful situation, he concludes that if he wants to escape, he may have to use all of his wit and become someone he never thought he would be. According to the official synopsis, the film is "a tense thriller, one that deepens into a masterful study of power, solidarity, and betrayal."

7 Prisoners will star Malheiros, Santoro, Bruno Rocha, Vitor Julian, Lucas Oranmian, Cecília Homem de Mello, and Dirce Thomaz and is produced by Oscar Nominees Ramin Bahran (The White Tiger) and Fernando Meirelles (City of God), with Moratto, Andrea Barata Ribeiro, and Bel Berlinck also producing. This will mark the second feature from Moratto.

If the trailer is anything to take note of, 7 Prisoners is certain to be one wild ride, with many heartfelt moments guided by betrayal, evil, and tension. 7 Prisoners will premiere in select theaters and globally on Netflix in November, so don’t miss it! You can check out the official trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for 7 Prisoners:

18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) hopes to provide a better life for his working-class family in the countryside. Accepting a new job in São Paolo, he is shuttled into the city with a handful of other teenage boys from his town, unaware of what awaits them: exhausting work in a scrapyard and their identity cards seized by a vicious taskmaster and exploiter, Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), who threatens them with the unthinkable if they try to escape. But, as Mateus learns, even the boss has a boss. And if he wants to find a way out, what will he have to become?

