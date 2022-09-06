How many films should a filmmaker aim to make during their career? It depends, of course, on the filmmaker. Some are happy to direct just a single movie, perhaps if their passion lies elsewhere (like in acting or writing). Quentin Tarantino has always claimed he wants to make exactly 10 films before retiring, feeling like he wants to go out on a nice even number, and without running the risk of going out with a whimper. Other directors seem happy to continue making films well into old age, whether that be into one's 70s (Martin Scorsese), 80s (Ridley Scott), or even 90s (Clint Eastwood).

Occasionally, a director will continue making films long enough to pass 100 directing credits, which is a staggering number, when you consider how much work has to go into making even just one movie. The following seven directors are amongst the most prolific of all time. For the following numbers, feature films and short films are counted (though most of the filmmakers here are credited with feature films, predominantly), with directing for TV episodes not counted. These members of the "100+ Club" are ranked from least to most directing credits.

Raoul Walsh - 104 credits

Raoul Walsh isn't a household name, but if you're a fan of Old Hollywood legends like James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart, or Errol Flynn, you've probably seen one of his films, as he worked with each of those actors multiple times. In fact, in Cagney's case, Walsh directed him in what was arguably the actor's best role: the dark and gripping gangster film, White Heat, which holds up incredibly well for a film made in 1949.

Walsh directed movies from the silent era and ended his directing career in 1964, being an important director for many of Hollywood's earliest decades. He may have worked within the industry at a time when films were churned out quicker than they are now, and in an almost assembly line-like fashion, but he made enough solid films to stand out as more than just a "director for hire." Besides White Heat, High Sierra (1941), The Roaring Twenties (1939), and The Thief of Baghdad (1924) are all classics, too.

Leo McCarey - 108 credits

Leo McCarey directed dozens of short films throughout the 1920s before moving on to directing numerous classic romantic comedies and dramas throughout the 1930s and 1940s. While most of his credits were for short films, he was making films at a time when short films were just as popular as features, or maybe even more so.

Still, it's his features he's remembered best for nowadays, such as the 1944 Best Picture winner, Going My Way, the most celebrated film from the Marx Brothers, Duck Soup, and the heartbreaking 1937 drama, Make Way For Tomorrow. The last of those would have to be his greatest film, with its story of an elderly couple forced apart because of The Great Depression and their family members' unwillingness to support them having lost none of its power in 85 years.

Takashi Miike - 112 credits

Takashi Miike has been making movies seemingly non-stop since the early 1990s, putting out his 100th movie in 2017. He started to gain an international cult following beyond just Japan in the early 2000s, thanks to some very disturbing and controversial horror movies, as well as gaining fame for his ability to release multiple movies a year (seven directing credits in 2001, and then a staggering eight for 2002).

Miike is far from just a horror director though, and often likes to work in as many genres into one movie as he can. He's also made some of the best samurai films of the 21st century so far, including 13 Assassins in 2010, and Blade of the Immortal in 2017 (which was his aforementioned 100th film).

Michael Curtiz - 129 credits

Much like Raoul Walsh, Michael Curtiz was an early director in Hollywood whose best films managed to exceed the competent but often workmanlike direction that dominated Hollywood in the 1930s and 1940s. Nowhere is this more apparent than with 1942's Casablanca, which wasn't thought of as being anything special while it was being made, yet came together in a way that made it perfect (even to the surprise of those involved with making it, apparently), and a classic 80 years on from its release.

Casablanca is far from Curtiz's only film that's still highly regarded, as his other great films include the 1945 film noir Mildred Pierce, and the 1938 action-adventure film The Adventures of Robin Hood, to name just a couple. He's certainly one of the most famous directors from that period in Hollywood history, and even if his filmography is potentially quantity over quality, you can't deny there are still some quality films in there.

Jean-Luc Godard - 133 credits

One of the most famous of all the French New Wave directors (if not the most famous), Jean-Luc Godard is a divisive filmmaker, loved by some and begrudgingly tolerated by others. Perhaps it's more likely individuals will have a mixed opinion of his work, though, given he's made some classic films that are enjoyable to watch, while he's also made some very experimental, alienating films that aim to challenge or even frustrate their viewers.

He's also proven to be a director who's unafraid to put politics into his films, so naturally, those films aren't going to appeal to everyone. Further, these overtly political films - like 1967's La Chinoise - are often quite dry, meaning you might support the message but find the film itself less than entertaining. Either way, he wouldn't be the widely-known director he still is today if he hadn't done at least some things right, so even if you're mixed on Godard, chances are, there'll be at least a few films among his 133 directorial credits that you'll like.

John Ford — 139 Credits

Iconic American director John Ford began his filmmaking career in the 1910s, and directed movies up until the 1960s. He was best known for his classic westerns as well as his historical dramas, as well as his work during WW2, when he took a break from directing feature films and made several short, war-related documentaries to support America during their involvement in the global conflict.

It's also hard to mention John Ford without bringing up another well-known John from the same period in movie history: John Wayne. The two collaborated on more than a dozen films together, with many regarded as classics, including - perhaps most notably - the 1956 western, The Searchers.

Louis Feuillade - 226 credits

French filmmaker Louis Feuillade is among the best-known filmmakers of the 1910s. It helps that some of his films have survived, seeing as most films made during the silent era weren't properly preserved and are therefore lost. While some of Feuillade's films are lost, some of his multi-part serials remain, including the sprawling crime epic, Les Vampires.

That would have to be his defining work, telling one story that's split into 10 parts. Overall, it's arguably one of the best films that's more than a century old, although due to its serialized nature, it's arguably 10 shorter films (of varying length) that add up to a seven-hour story. Feuillade specializing in making films in this way may be one reason he managed to rack up a monumental 226 directing credits during his filmmaking career.

