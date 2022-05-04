When The Expanse ended, fans were not only left with a lot of unanswered questions (which was to be expected) but also with a little sadness that it was finally over. Based on the novel series of the same name written by James S.A Corey (joint pen name of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), the series was developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The highly acclaimed sci-fi series is considered to be one of the smartest sci-fi shows of recent times.

The Expanse is set hundreds of years in the future, where an unlikely group of people, including an interplanetary ship’s captain, his crew, and a detective, must try to thwart all conspiracies that threaten the entire system and save humanity from aliens and rival political groups. Despite limited fanfare initially, The Expanse eventually earned fame for its unique story, great cast and their performances, stunning visuals, and an interesting narrative weaving politics, futurism, science, and drama. The series has a generous dose of everything that you would expect in a great sci-fi show – suspense, adventure, scientific theories, a lot of bureaucracy, and a dedicated team who protect the human race.

If you loved The Expanse, you are most likely looking for something similar now that the show is over. So, here are our best picks of some popular sci-fi series made in this millennium. While some of them are close to The Expanse, others explore life in space with a whole new perspective.

It would be unfair to call this show just a “show”. Battlestar Galactica is a modern sci-fi classic like Star Trek or Star Wars but of this millennium. And for all the right reasons. The Emmy-winning military science fiction series is a part of a huge franchise. Developed by Ronald D. Moore of Star Trek fame, Battlestar Galactica was a reimagining of the eponymous television series from 1978. The original series was created by Glen A. Larson. The 2004 series had a stellar cast including Katee Sackhoff, Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, and Grace Park, among many others.

The story is about an interstellar civilization in the far future, called the colonies of Kobol. When a race of robots called Cylons attack the colonies, only a small group of humans manage to survive. The military fleet gathers the last standing humans on the starship Battlestar Galactica and sets out to search for the mythical colony called Earth, which is believed to have been lost eons ago. Packed with action, interstellar wars, and political drama, Battlestar Galactica is one of the most fascinating sci-fi shows made in the last two decades. The series ran for four seasons, from 2004 to 2009, followed by a prequel series called Caprica in 2010 and a spin-off series, Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome, in 2012.

Foundation is one of the latest sci-fi series that you could consider to be a good successor to The Expanse. The show is loosely based on the classic novel series of the same name by Isaac Asimov. Foundation is a complex, 1000-year chronicle of humans, scattered throughout the galaxy, who all live under the common rule of the Galactic Empire. If you are thinking Star Wars, it’s not. Foundation treads on very different elements of interplanetary life and the evolution of the human race.

The main character of Foundation is Dr. Hari Seldon, a visionary who invents a new form of mathematics that predicts the downfall of the empire. The plot focuses on Seldon and his loyal followers who fight the system so they can preserve their legacy. In simpler words, Foundation is the story of the rise and fall of a giant galactic civilization. So, you can imagine all the politics, drama, and intensity that the show’s narrative carries.

Directed by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, Foundation stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton in lead roles. The series is critically acclaimed for its visual experience, production values, and impressive performances. Foundation premiered on Apple TV+ in September 2021 and has been renewed for a second season.

If you want an all-in-all science fiction series, then Fringe is the show for you. Created by J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, Fringe is essentially a procedural but goes deeper into scientific theories and concepts.

The plot follows Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), an FBI agent of the Fringe Division, who recruits a renowned, mad scientist, Walter Bishop (John Noble), and his estranged son, Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson) to solve inexplicable crimes. As the story progresses, the underlying theme becomes more prominent and the show explores more complex sci-fi concepts like parallel universes, time travel, and other elements of quantum physics. There’s also a romance angle between Olivia and Peter that spans multiverses and timelines.

Though it is not exactly like The Expanse, Fringe is a great show to watch if you love sci-fi. The series is often underestimated in terms of popularity but across its four seasons, it managed to create a huge fan following and earned great critic reviews.

Another show with a long history, this sci-fi series is a Netflix original revival of the 1965 television series of the same name, by Irwin Allen. The former show was further inspired by the 1812 novel, The Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss.

The epic adventure series follows the Robinson family, who are sent to another planet as a part of a colonization program. But en route, their ship goes off course, and they are stranded in the middle of nowhere, with dangerous cosmic events and alien lives that threaten their survival. The family must find the best way to survive all by themselves, even if it means befriending an alien artificial intelligence.

Lost in Space is quite similar to The Expanse, in the sense that this story is also about survival against all odds and humans trying to find a home in the lonely corners of the deep, dark space. Developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Lost in Space features Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele in major roles. Lost in Space premiered in 2018 and ended with a third and final season, in 2021.

This Netflix original is a dystopic, sci-fi, neo-noir thriller if there’s even a definition like that. But that’s the simplest way you can describe Altered Carbon. Based on the eponymous cyberpunk novel by Richard K. Morgan, the series was created by Laeta Kalogridis. The story is set 360 years in the future, in a world where human consciousness can be converted to digital storage and transferred to different bodies. A former soldier turned investigator is assigned a body to solve a murder.

Each of the two seasons of Altered Carbon follows a different story, with Joel Kinnaman featuring as Takeshi Kovacs in the first season, and Anthony Mackie playing the new body of Takeshi in the second season. Despite having a sci-fi premise, Altered Carbon focuses a lot on the future world of politics and involves quite a bit of investigative elements. So, if you are a fan of both crime thrillers and sci-fi, this series will round it all up for you.

It’s not often that we hear about a series inspired solely by artwork. Tales From the Loop is one of those rare stories, being based on the neo-futuristic paintings by Swedish artist, Simon Stålenhag. The plot follows events in the lives of a group of people, also called the Townspeople, who live above “The Loop”. The Loop is a mysterious machine that is believed to help understand the mysteries of the universe. But it also seems to be responsible for various mysterious occurrences around the town.

Similar to the original art, the series also features an abstract mix of machines, robots, aliens, artificial intelligence, and various other sci-fi elements from different times. Though every episode follows a new incident, like an anthology, it all comes together at the end in an unexpected way. Tales From the Loop is nothing like The Expanse in its narrative or even treatment but it's a thought-provoking sci-fi show and addresses the same questions of existentialism and the future of human lives that The Expanse concerns itself with. Created by Nathaniel Halpern, Tales From the Loop stars Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Duncan Joiner, Daniel Zolghadri, and Jonathan Pryce in main roles.

Travelers (2016-2018)

This sci-fi series is also about protecting the human race from possible extinction, just like The Expanse, but it's also a great time travel show. The plot is set in the future, hundreds of years from now, where there’s a handful of surviving humans who call themselves “travelers”. They discover a way of preserving humanity from a disastrous future, by sending their consciousness back to the 21st century, saving the world from different catastrophes. The team includes an FBI agent, a single mother, and a college student, who each find life in the 21st century as challenging as their mission to save the human race.

Created by Brad Wright, Travelers stars Eric McCormack, Mackenzie Porter, Jared Abrahamson, Nesta Cooper, Reilly Dolman, and Patrick Gilmore in major roles. Travelers premiered in October 2016 and ended after the third season in 2018. Although the show got canceled, it was quite well-received among both fans and critics.

