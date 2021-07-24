The third season of Virgin River has arrived on Netflix, and we are here for it. After all, that cliffhanger left us eager to find out about the next ups and downs in Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) relationship. As the couple we’ve been drawn to root for undergoes some trials when it comes to building a family of their own, this season settles for a rollercoaster of emotions. Once you have seen all the episodes (probably in one seating), you might be craving another show with a similar vibe.

The question is, when the binge is over, what is there to watch next? We have singled out seven shows that are set in small towns and are all about that Hallmark family-friendly formula that never goes wrong. These shows will even make you fall in love (maybe even tear up) with its characters time and time again.

From This Is Us to Sweet Magnolias, here’s what to watch next when you’re searching for shows like Virgin River.

Sweet Magnolias

Since you’re already on Netflix, why not make the search easy and try out another Netflix original series. Sweet Magnolias might be the right fit to jump into next. Also based on a romance book series, this show is centered on Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), a soon-to-be divorcé trying to keep her life on the rails after her husband leaves her for a younger woman who is expecting his child. While she balances being a mother of three and getting a new job, Maddie is able to carry on with the warm embrace and support of her high school besties/business partners: Dana (Brooke Elliot) and Helen (Heather Headley).

If you don’t remember, let me remind you of how Virgin River started. Like Maddie, Mel was also trying to put herself together following the death of her late husband. She packed all her belongings in order to start fresh in a laid-back town hoping to find a new purpose. There is also an inevitable link between these two shows when the romances begin to roll. Who doesn’t enjoy a typical yet amusing love story?

Chesapeake Shores

Virgin River already strikes viewers with that Hallmark feel, but this next recommendation is a literal Hallmark Channel show. When Abby O’Brien Winters (Meghan Ory) leaves the big city and goes back to her hometown Chesapeake Shores after receiving a desperate call from her younger sister Jess (Lacy J. Mailey), an instant sense of nostalgia hits her full force. While Abby sets aside her demanding career to help her sister maintain the Inn, she tries to deal with her fractured family relationship as well as reencounter with an old high-school flame.

In the same way that Mel must adapt to the small-town life, Abby also needs to do the same. Living in New York and being a single mother of two young girls has left her mind occupied at all times, so everything changes when she returns to Chesapeake Shores. Also like Mel, Abby ends up deciding to stay for good.

Heartland

When they say that the family-friendly formula works, they’re not lying. Heartland is living proof of that statement. Set in Alberta, Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her older sister Lou (Michelle Morgan) live with their grandfather on their family farm. While both struggle with their mother’s passing, they go through all the ups and downs together. The Canadian series airs on CBS and has been renewed for its 15th season, so if you are eager for a comfort series with a family that can even be considered your own, Heartland is an ideal suggestion.

Amy and Lou, as well as the rest of their family, understand what it means to lose someone special and have to move past the grief. Much like Mel and other Virgin River characters along the way, they struggle to carry on. Yet, the support they receive from those around them is what keeps them going. The first 13 seasons are streaming on Netflix right now.

Hart of Dixie

There are numerous similarities between Hart of Dixie and Virgin River, so it would be impossible to disregard this CW drama series from this list. Also about a medical professional that moves to a small town, Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) accepts the offer to work alongside Dr. Harley Wilkes in his medical practice. However, once she lands in Bluebell, Alabama, Zoe finds out that the doctor has passed away and left her responsible for his clinic.

Filled with comedic moments, this series might be considered by many as Virgin River’s sibling. Setting aside the obviously comparable storyline, it even includes an actor in common. Tim Matheson, who plays Doc Mullins in Virgin River, plays Dr. Wilkes in the CW hit series.

When Calls the Heart

Here is another Hallmark recommendation. In this sweet period drama, Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) decides to migrate to a small coal-mining town and teach the little ones. Accustomed to her high-society life, she must adjust to a simple lifestyle and the challenges that it entails, especially when it comes to changing Jack Thornton’s (Daniel Lissing) preconceived notion about her. With the help of Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin), a woman who lost both her husband and son due to a mine explosion, Elizabeth is able to embrace Coal Valley wholeheartedly.

If you enjoy the blooming romance aspect of Virgin River, Elizabeth and Jack will become your next ship. Another important aspect to mention is the similarities between Abigail and Hope McCrea (the mayor of Virgin River). They are both kind-hearted and outspoken women that take care of their hometown and give a hand to the protagonist. Although it’s also worth noting that due to the college admission scandal, be warned that Lori Laughlin’s character disappears later on in the series.

This Is Us

If you enjoy a show that’s gonna make you ugly cry, make sure to get a hold of some tissue boxes and turn on This Is Us. This heartwarming yet tear-jerking NBC drama series is centered on the Pearson family through different stages of their lives. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) were expecting triplets, but unfortunately one of their babies didn’t make it. Eager to adopt a third child, they welcomed Randall (Sterling K. Brown) into the ‘big three’ and that’s when everything changed. Each Pearson family member has their own personal struggle, from obesity to addiction. As they try to figure everything out together, they make viewers go through all the feels with them.

This recommendation is much due to the fact that Alexandra Breckenridge plays a recurring character in the show. She portrays the adult-version of Sophie, Kevin Person’s (Justin Hartley) former wife and first love. They share many sweet moments together and even though we know that their love story is doomed, we can’t help but get emotionally attached to both of them.

Dawson’s Creek

Finally, this recommendation is for the Virgin River fans who love a small-town coming-of-age binge. Dawson’s Creek was probably one of the most popular teen shows to ever air on TV, not to mention the great Hollywood names that came out of it (Kate Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson are only some of the highlights). Set in a small town, four teenagers deal with loss, crushes/heartbreaks, and lots of drama while they figure out what their future will look like past high school.

Dawson’s Creek is a go-to if you want to cherish some late 90s hits, typical teenage trials, and character development throughout the seasons.

